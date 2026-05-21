LINDEN — The Linden Free Public Library, 31 E Henry St., Linden, has announced the lineup of programs for May. Programs marked with a * require registration.

All ages

Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m., Allegro Singers Concert: Fairytales from Classical Music

Wednesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m., Phillis Wheatley Reenactment by Dr. Daisy Century

Thursday, May 28, Project B.E.S.T. Vision Screening*

Children

Friday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m., PlayGarden Prep Music and Movement*

Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Terrific Toddlers Story and Playtime*

Teens

Every Friday at 3:30 p.m., Cards for Hospitalized Kids Volunteer Hour, ages 13-18

Adults

Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m., Morning Makers Craft Club: Air Plant Hangers*

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., Chair Yoga

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m., Project Healthy Bones

Every Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m., Movie

Join May to October to celebrate America 250. Pick up your Linden Public Library Celebrates America 250 passport at the library. Attend any of the America 250 programs to get your passport stamped. Collect six stamps to be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Museum of the American Revolution. To see the full list of America 250 programs, visit the online event calendar.

All programs are presented free of charge. To register for events, go to LindenLibrary-NJ.gov/events or call 908-298-3830. Space is limited. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry