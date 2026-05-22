UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Human Services’ Division on Aging have announced that the distribution of Senior Farmers Market vouchers has officially begun. Eligible seniors ages 60 and older are invited to visit designated locations to obtain vouchers that provide access to fresh, healthy produce and support our community farmers.

“Last year, we handed out 1,700 vouchers that helped many seniors with low or fixed incomes access nutritious food and we’re looking forward to doing it again,” said Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Your health and well-being are important to us. I strongly encourage eligible seniors to take advantage of this free resource and to apply.”

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years of age or older, live in Union County and provide proof of age and residency. A single person’s monthly income may not exceed $2,461 per month and a married couple’s combined income may not exceed $3,337 per month.

The Division on Aging will begin distributing vouchers on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, May 21 , Gregorio Recreation Center – 330 Helen St., Linden;

Wednesday, May 27 , Kenilworth Senior Center – 526 Boulevard, Kenilworth, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and

Thursday, May 28 , Peterstown Community Center – 418 Palmer St., Elizabeth.

All location hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Residents from the following municipalities can reach out to their local Community or Senior Center to obtain Senior Farmers Market vouchers:

Hillside – Hillside Senior Center: 908-355-8928;

Roselle – Roselle Recreation Department: 908-259-3036;

Roselle Park – Casano Community Center: 908-245-0666;

Plainfield – Plainfield Senior Citizens Center: 908-753-3506; and

Rahway – Rahway Senior Citizens Center: 732-827-2016,

“While this program offers a great opportunity for seniors to get outside, support local farmers and engage with their community, I want to also remind residents that it is a supplemental program and does not replace a complete nutrition plan,” said Commissioner James E. Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging. “If any seniors are experiencing food insecurities, we encourage you to reach out to our Division on Aging at 908-527-4870 to learn how we can help.”

A limited number of vouchers are available and applications will be considered on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Vouchers must be used by Monday, Nov. 30.

For more information on the 2026 Farmers Market Nutrition program and other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.







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