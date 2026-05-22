UNION — The Union Public Library – Main Branch, 1980 Morris Ave., and Vauxhall Branch, 123 Hilton Ave. – offers the following events and activities for the month of May.

Spring in Weird NJ – In and Around Union County, Vauxhall Branch, Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. – Join in as Mark Sceurman and Mark Moran of Weird NJ lead an interactive presentation where participants will explore the unique, mysterious and peculiar side of Union County and New Jersey.

Mobility Club with Jon Leslie, Main Branch, Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m. – Looking to fix shoulder pain? Join the club! Restore your body to its natural state using the functional movements of a mobility club. It will help improve your mobility, flexibility, strength, balance and posture. Move better. Feel better. Try exercising with a Mobility Club with Jon Leslie.

Senior Zumba Gold, Main Branch, Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. – Zumba Gold is a low-impact, fun dance workout designed for active adults, beginners or anyone who prefers a gentler pace. The goal is to bring pure joy and sparkling excitement to the senior community – lifting spirits, boosting confidence and improving the overall quality of life.

“What’s in a Name?” by METC, Main Branch, Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. – Join in with the Museum of Early Trades and Crafts as this program focuses on surnames derived from occupations, a common origin of last names. Discussion of each occupation is accompanied by pictures of related objects from METC’s collection and participants have the opportunity to handle a number of objects from the museum’s education collection.

Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club: The Beach Boys, Vauxhall Branch, Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m. – Do you collect records? Are you an avid music fan? Join in at the Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club. Not only will the music be played, but go in depth on important tracks and the making of an album. May’s selection will be the landmark and immortal Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys.

Meditation, Virtual on Zoom, Mondays, at 6:30 p.m. – Join Bindu Bhatt for any of her virtual evening meditation sessions. No prior experience is necessary. Bindu has practiced meditation for more than 30 years and wants to share her insight.

Chair Yoga, Main Branch, Tuesdays in May, at 9:15 a.m. Take a deep breath with friends and stretch! From beginners to professionals, join this popular class as a weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA. Space is limited, so register to secure your chair.

For more information about our adult programs and resources, call Adult Services at 908-851-5450 ext. 3; the Vauxhall Branch at 908-851-5451; or check out the website at uplnj.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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