UNION — The township of Union has announced that Jake Fernandez, a lifelong resident, decorated Special Forces sergeant and dedicated local first responder, has been named the grand marshal for the 2026 Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, carries added historical weight as a featured event in the local celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“As we gather to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation, there is no one who better represents the spirit of American service than Jake Fernandez,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “Jake has devoted his life to safeguarding others, from his military service to his daily work here in Union. We are proud to have a homegrown hero lead our parade as we honor the brave men and women who have fought for our freedom throughout our history.”

Fernandez is a 2005 graduate of Union High School who joined the U.S. Army in 2008 and earned the elite Green Beret, serving as an 18B Special Forces Weapons sergeant with the 7th Special Forces Group. His military service includes combat tours in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraq for Operation Inherent Resolve, as well as numerous international training missions in the Dominican Republic, Germany and Panama.

In 2015, Fernandez returned home to serve his neighbors directly, first as a member of the Union Police Department and currently as a firefighter and EMT with the Union Fire Department on Tour 3. Beyond his professional duties, Fernandez is a vital advocate for veteran wellness, working alongside the New Jersey Veterans Network to mentor and support veterans and first responders.

The Memorial Day Parade will kick off on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m., following its traditional route and featuring local marching bands, civic organizations and veterans groups. As part of the USA 250 celebration, the event will include special historical tributes honoring the specific contributions of Union to the American story.

For more updates on future events, visit uniontownship.com and follow @twpunionnj on social media.

Photo Courtesy of Natalie DaSilva

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