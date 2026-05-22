KENILWORTH — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the return of the 2026 Union County Women Mean Business Summit on Wednesday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Galloping Hill Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth.

“Union County is proud to continue investing in opportunities that support women at every stage of their professional journey,” said Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “The Women Mean Business Summit brings together leaders, innovators and emerging professionals for a day focused on growth, connection and practical tools that can be applied right away. It’s an opportunity to learn, share experiences and build the kind of networks that move careers and ideas forward.”

Now in its 12th year, the UCWMB Summit is a premier conference dedicated to empowering women through connection, learning and inspiration. Attendees will enjoy breakfast and lunch, participate in four engaging breakout sessions and hear from this year’s keynote speaker, Margo Chaly, acting secretary of Higher Education for the state of New Jersey.

In her role, Chaly leads statewide higher education strategy, advancing policies that expand access, affordability and workforce opportunity. Previously, as executive director of the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority, she oversaw the distribution of nearly $1.4 billion in financial aid and championed innovative initiatives, including the nation’s first Pay It Forward program, reinforcing New Jersey’s position as a national leader in student support and success.

Designed with today’s professional woman in mind, the Summit features dynamic breakout sessions that allow attendees to tailor their experience based on their personal and professional goals. Session topics include authentic communication and the thoughtful use of AI in the workplace, strategies for managing reputation and leading with confidence, approaches to strengthening well-being and preventing burnout, and redefining leadership through resilience and mindset.

Participants will hear from an accomplished lineup of speakers, including Latisha Gaither, Hope M. Field, Angie Devanney and Christina Langdon, each bringing expertise in leadership development, communication, wellness and high-performance growth.

Throughout the day, attendees will also have opportunities for open networking, encouraging meaningful professional connections and collaboration.

Admission to the 2026 UCWMB Summit is $65 per person. Space is limited. To explore this year’s breakout sessions, meet the speakers and register, visit www.ucnj.org/ucwmb.

For more information, contact Jennifer Erdos at the Union County Office on Women at 908-527-4216 or via email.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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