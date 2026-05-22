May 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home UCL-UNI-having our say-C

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home

May 20, 2026 53
Club hosts an open house to attract new members UCL-CRN-clay club2-C

Club hosts an open house to attract new members

May 20, 2026 26
Local pizzeria hosts Pizza with the Police  UCL-SPR-pizza police1-C

Local pizzeria hosts Pizza with the Police 

May 20, 2026 32
Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library UCL-UNI-union rocks2-C

Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library

May 13, 2026 126

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LOCAL SPORTS

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 1

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 20
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 35
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 3

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 86
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 103