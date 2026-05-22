UNION — Althea “Cookie” Price-Drayton and the Saint Paul’s Calvary Choir will be recording a live video. With the leadership of Bishop Claude L. Campbell, Price-Drayton will be performing her song, “Picked Out to Be Picked On.” It’s a free event on Sunday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m.

The Vauxhall resident has been singing since the age of 5 in the Deliverance Junior Choir, with the anointed ministry of Apostle Arturo Skinner. After the passing of Skinner, she joined the ministry of the late Bishop Jeff Banks and the Revival Temple recording choir. They wouldn’t give her the mic because they had prominent singers. “But it’s OK,” she said. “I understand now, those were my training grounds.”

After the passing of Bishop Banks, Price-Drayton joined the ministry of her current pastor, Campbell, who is the general prelate and overseer of the United Church of God Inc.

At St. Paul’s Calvary, Price-Drayton was allowed to share her original music with the church. From that opportunity, she put out three original compact discs.

Her first, “I’m in Heaven,” was released in 2000 and consists of 12 songs. Her second, “I Am ’Cause I Am Said I Am,” features “Picked Out to Be Picked On.”

And her most recent compact disc, “Try Again” has 12 songs. The cover song was written with Price-Drayton’s nephew who had passed away. She said his passing forced her to put the work out. “He was so excited,” she said. “He was a little rapper. That was the most emotional CD. So young and gone too soon.”

All the songs Price-Drayton writes are from experiences to which she can relate. She said, “Your power comes from your pain. That’s my lead as to when I write. It’s usually from a place of experience of something I’ve already been through. That’s how I find my motivation in writing. Sometimes, you just hear a melody that makes you want to tap your foot.”

Price-Drayton has been living with her mom in Vauxhall since 1993. She said her mother is her greatest supporter. “My mother sang,” she said. “She was a shower singer. She had a beautiful voice. I have two older brothers who sing. I’m the baby of the family.”

Following your dreams is the advice Price-Drayton offers to anyone who wants to do what she is doing. She said, “If God puts something on your heart to do – do it. Ask God to help you move forward. If God gives you a gift, it’s for somebody. Your gift may not be for everyone, but it is for someone.”

In addition to making music, Price-Drayton has authored two books.

She also loves spending time with her family, going to church and spending time with her church family. “Pretty simple,” she said. “Enjoy peace. There’s so much going on in the world. We just got to hold on to our peace.”

If anyone is interested in participating in the choir for the video, send your information to the Rev. Jonathan Campbell (martincarpenter@gmail.com) or Price-Drayton (cookiepd@msn.com) so you can be notified of rehearsals and other preparation.

To learn more about Price-Drayton, visit: https://www.altheapricedrayton.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Cookie Price Drayton

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry