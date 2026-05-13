UNION — Music documentarian Paul Reitz recently hosted “Union Rocks” at Vauxhall Branch Library.

Almost 100 people gathered, including state Sen. Joe Cryan and Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. A panel of musicians, all from Union, discussed their musical journeys.

Reitz, who is also from Union, has had a significant career in music entertainment. He’s been profiled in Billboard magazine and has made appearances on both AXS TV’s “Rock My Collection,” with Ahmet Zappa, and his Bruce Springsteen collection is currently on loan to the Passaic County Arts Center for its “Born to Run” exhibit.

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Ed Pryzby was a guitar player in the band Sunrise. He said, “There was a lot of motivation. There was a lot of competition. I wish people were more collaborative. A lot of good musicians, but few places to play.”

Gene O’Brien was the soundman for Sunrise and said the best music advice he ever got was from Pryzby. When O’Brien said he was interested in playing guitar, Pryzby steered him toward bass. His reasoning was that everyone wanted to play guitar and good bassists were harder to find.

“This is great,” said O’Brien. “Two less strings I have to worry about. Ed was right. Best piece of advice I ever got.”

Milt Janus was a member of Timber. Unable to attend in person, his interview was via Zoom. He said the band came together in 1975. He had moved to Union in the eighth grade. “The older kids would see Kinderhook, the sweet Poco-sounding band. We had a rougher edge. We were different. Adults liked us. The band lasted up to 1990 in some shape or form,” he said.

Janus had been working ever since, including stints with Leon Redbone and Suzanne Vega. He said he was never without a gig.

Don Erdman was also in Timber. He said, “We realized we could harmonize. It was magic. I’m going to do this for the rest of my life.”

Marc Muller, who was interviewed on Zoom, was a 14-year-old living in Hackensack when he saw an ad for Timber. He said, “Either in the Bergen Record, or the old Aquarian. Union was 25 minutes away. I joined out of (my) freshman year. My family would drop me off, I’d spend the weekend and rehearse.”

For Muller, it was exciting as a new band to get into all the clubs. He said, “I was born in 1960, the second wave of baby boomers. It was an amazing time to be a young musician.” After being in Timber for three years, Muller was in Molly Crib from 1978 to 1981. “Southern rock, what a scene that was,” he said. “Playing Final Exam on a Tuesday night and 500 people came.”

Muller is a professor at Monmouth University. He also played in Shania Twain’s touring band.

Don Erdman was in Hot Romance and J.B. Got Rock. In the movie “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” J.B. Got Rock’s name is on the marquee at The Stone Pony.

Introducing Ian Smit, Reitz said, “Union musicians explored different genres.”

Smit plays avant garde in his band Monkeyworks. He’s recorded with legendary guitarist, composer, and producer, David Torn. “I’m really lucky I’m surrounded by great players and lifelong pals,” said Smit. “It’s an honor to play with people who elevate you.”

Ira Spin and Mike Andreola played with The Ways.

Andreola currently plays in 4 Flight Rock which features rock from the ’50s to ’70s. “We’re playing almost every weekend,” he said. “We’re having more fun than we did 30 years ago. It seems to be working. It doesn’t feel like a job. The band sounds good. I teach guitar and bass during the week. I’m still rolling. I’m gonna do it until I can’t.”

Spin has performed with Barbecue Bob & the Spareribs for at least 20 years. They did tours of the south. He said, “Had a lot of fun, didn’t make a lot of money. We had day jobs. Didn’t stop playing.”

Dave Ross said, “A lot of good times.” He’s played in The Cucumbers, The Accelerators, The Skulls and the VooDUDES. With The Cucumbers, his first gig was opening up for Missing Persons.

Danny Solazzi of The Characters is celebrating 43 years with the band. It’s the only band in which he’s played.

Reitz said Solazzi was “two sides of the coin – covers and originals.”

Solazzi said, “We were always out of step with everyone else. We didn’t fit in.” He explained that, while other bands were into the music of the time back then, they liked bands such as The Monkees and The Partridge Family. Their first gig was at Seton Hall. They started doing original showcases at Kenny’s Castaways in New York City. They’ve opened for The Kinks and Joan Jett. They also played at a Monkees convention in front of 1,400 people. “We were used to playing for 200 people,” he said.

Rodney Bingenheimer played “Maryann” by The Characters on his radio show and they ended up playing The Roxy in Los Angeles.

Rich Kubicz had a song called “Echo Lake,” inspired by Echo Lake in Union. He said, “Echo Lake was the inspiration point of Union, New Jersey, until the cops chased you away.” He didn’t have a band and brought musicians in to record the song. He brought a bunch of records to Vintage Vinyl to sell. They told him they would put out one record and when it sold they’d call him and ask him to bring more. The record never sold. “They went out of business and I never got a copy of ‘Echo Lake’ back.”

Kubicz started a Tom Petty tribute band called Damn The Torpedoes. Twenty years later, they are still going strong. He also has an original project called Wanted In April.

“It’s really a blessing,” he said. “We played (to) 5,000 people at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks. I don’t think there’s a greater reward. I don’t live in a mansion and I don’t drive a Porsche, but the ecstasy I have onstage is an experience.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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