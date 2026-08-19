UNION — In the fight for freedom to read, librarian Emily Wheelock Reed is a hero.

Her true story was presented in the play “Alabama Story,” by Kenneth Jones. The play was recently presented by The Theater Project Think Theater at Douglas Michael Krueger (DMK) Black Box Theatre.

The play illustrates how Reed found herself facing off against segregationist policy and censorship in 1959, all because of a children’s book – “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” which was about the marriage of a black rabbit and a white rabbit. There is also a parallel story where two childhood friends, a white woman and a Black man, reconnect during the upheaval.

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After one of the final productions of “Alabama Story,” there was a panel discussion called “The Right to Read.” The panel was made up of three local librarians – Leanne N. Manna, senior librarian at Linden Free Public Library; Kathy Cannarozzi, director at The Cranford Public Library; and Amanda Eigen, assistant director at Maplewood Library. Aidan Colon, history teacher in the Kenilworth school system, was also on the panel.

The program was hosted by Mark Spina, founding artistic director of The Theater Project.

Cannarozzi said, “Cranford is a delight. We get a lot of support. The Cranford Public Library is a proud Book Sanctuary library. We are committed to offering a broad range of materials covering many different viewpoints. Anyone seeking knowledge is welcome to visit our library and explore all the materials we have to offer.”

However, she spoke of a time when she worked at Glen Ridge Public Library, and five different books were being challenged. “The community came out. Challengers went home with tails between their legs,” she said.

Manna said, “If you don’t like a book in your library, don’t check it out.”

Eigen said, “New Jersey has had the ‘Freedom to Read’ law passed in 2024. All public libraries are required to have collection development policies. We rely on peer review journals and demand when we choose books.”

She further explained that a patron can challenge a book before it goes to a ban. Then questions are asked – Do you live in town? Have you read the book? What should be in its place?

“All of us, every librarian, has a master’s degree,” said Manna. “We know what we’re talking about. We’re not just picking and choosing based on our preferences.”

“Multiple people pick books,” said Cannarozzi.

Eigen mentioned that most books banned are geared towards tweens, such as “In the Night Kitchen,” by Maurice Sendak, because the young male protagonist is depicted fully nude while dreaming. Critics and censors thought the cartoon nudity was inappropriate for young readers.

Colon said, “Book challenges are never really going away” and talked about censorship throughout the decades.

He said that “The Rabbits’ Wedding” was just one of four books being challenged during that time. For example, “The Swimming Hole,” a 1951 children’s book by Jerrold Beim, was banned in parts of the South during the Jim Crow era because the cover showed white and Black children swimming together.

Spina asked the panel what people can do to support the library.

Eigen said, “Go to the library. Get a card, if you don’t have one.”

Cannarozzi said, “Join the Friends of the Library.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta





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