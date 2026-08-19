LINDEN — The Linden Public Library recently hosted an 18th-century historical tea event.

“Spilling the Tea on History” explored the cultural and economic impact on tea during America’s founding era. This was part of the Linden Library’s America250 programming.

Eliza Vincz-Lichack and Erik Lichack dressed as historical figures from the 18th century. Vincz-Lichack made everything she wore, except her shoes.

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“Americans drank tea the same way French drink wine,” said Vincz-Lichack.

She further explained that tea was originally medicinal. “I swear by green tea when I’m sick,” she said. “It has vitamin C.”

By the 1700s, tea became a luxury item. “Tea became part of everybody’s social life,” Vincz-Lichack said.

Vincz-Lichack sampled green hyson tea and biscuits to library patrons.

A tea table was a way to show off one’s wealth and one’s taste, Vincz-Lichack explained. “It was considered a big honor to become invited to someone’s house for tea,” she said.

Tea was consumed in the morning. Afternoon tea was between 2 and 6 p.m., the same as lunch. “In England, it was chic to have friends come over and have tea while they were getting ready,” said Vincz-Lichack.

Tea parties were more than tea. You would have music and dancing, as well as courtship and love. There was gossiping over tea. Wine was at the tea party too.

In 1773, a tea tax was passed. “People lost their minds,” said Vincz-Lichack.

Young women wrote poetry to protest the tea tax. Vincz-Lichack read poetry about taxes from the book “Tea in 18th Century America.”

Lichack joined Vincz-Lichack and together they performed “Admiral Hosier’s Ghost,” a famous 1740 political ballad by English poet Richard Glover.

By the late 1770s, tea rations were included in American rations. “Americans tried making tea out of raspberry leaves,” said Vincz-Lichack.

Vincz-Lichack and Lichack have been researching the sights and sounds of the late 18th century and mid-19th century for several years. They have been recreating music, clothing, cosmetics and hairstyles of the time period in order to give people a flavor of American history. They use a combination of reproduction and original musical instruments, music books, and accessories. All the clothing they wear is entirely correct to the era it is representing from the hand-sewn top and inside seams to the way the garments are tailored. Everything they make is carefully studied from extant garments in museums, online, and in their collections. The music they perform is straight from the original books in their collection.

To learn more, visit: https://www.earlyamericanmusicandarts.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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