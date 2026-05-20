CRANFORD — For tennis enthusiasts, Cranford Clay Courts Club is the place to be! Whether you’re young or old, a pro or a beginner, everyone is welcome.

The club was established in 1992 and offers a welcoming environment for players of all ages and skill levels. The historic court is right across from the Cranford Canoe Club along the river, of which they were originally a part.

At a recent open house, they served sandwiches, snacks and beverages. It’s an annual event where everyone is welcome to bring whoever they want and to meet the board members.

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Anthony Goff, president, said the club is the only court in the area with lights – guests can play tennis until 10 p.m. “That’s a big difference in our club,” he said.

They also have wine and cheese socials every Monday and Friday at 6 p.m. “Play, sit on the side and talk,” said Goff. “It’s a fun atmosphere.”

Member Rich Leahey has been playing tennis since he was a child. He said, “They’re local. I can get here on my bike. A good group of people.”

He also raved about the long season, which begins in April, ending in November.

Charlie DeNicola, of Cranford, has been a member since 2012. He’s been playing tennis for 52 years and teaches children how to play.

Hope Townsend has been a member for four years. She said, “It’s warm. An easy place to learn to play doubles. A lot of wonderful people.”

Bob Diziki is 84 years old and has been playing tennis for more than 30 years. “It’s a friendly place,” he said. “The tennis is nice – the people make it.”

In an effort to get more of the community participating and learning the game, the Cranford Clay Courts Club has increased the number of courts for adult clinics, which run every Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m., last season, as well as the number of instructors for the Kids Academy this year. Children in the age range of 9 to 14 are eligible and sessions run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m., with the additional summertime slot of 1 to 2 p.m. both days, from July 7 to Aug. 20.

For more information, visit Cranford Clay Courts Club at: https://www.cranfordtennis.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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