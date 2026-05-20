SPRINGFIELD — Pizza with the Police is an informal gathering similar to Coffee with a Cop. The mission is to bring together police officers and the citizens they serve. The event happens twice a year – spring and fall – at TD Pizza. This is the fifth year. The event is sponsored by the Springfield Police Department. More than 400 people were served free pizza and soda.

Mayor Harris Laufer was in attendance. He said, “Events like this set our Police Department apart from the rest. The community realizes police are friends and not foes.” He paused and added, “And it’s great pizza!”

John Bussiculo, township administrator, said, “It’s tremendous. We love supporting our Police Department. We’re always concerned about them. We’ve got a great bunch of guys and girls.”

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Kelcie Sweetwood, whose father owns TD Pizza, said, “We’re happy to provide pizza between cops and the community.”

Samantha Yusupov, volunteer EMT with Springfield First Aid Squad, was there supporting her husband, Police Officer Boris Yusupov.

Dina Ferraro was there with her two boys, John, 6, and Eli, 4. She said it was her second time having pizza with the police. She said, “We look forward to it, we’re so grateful for our amazing Springfield Police Department. My father is a retired detective. It’s nice for them to meet local people. We make sure to shake their hands and say ‘thank-you for your service.’”

Pedro Marques said, “The Springfield Police Department keeps everyone safe. It’s a great presence in the community.”

Marc Hinkes, of Springfield, has been to every Pizza with the Police event over the past five years. “It’s so good I keep coming back,” he said. “We have a great police department in town. They’re very dedicated.”

Melissa Scala, of Springfield, was with her 10-year-old daughter, Skylar. It was their third time having pizza with the police. She said, “It’s so wonderful. My daughter loves the cops.”

Myla Giles, of Springfield, said she thinks the event is fabulous. She said, “I like the camaraderie with the town. I’ve never been in a town that does this.”

Sree Karampudi said, “We love TD Pizza and we love the cops.”

Purna Yalamanchili said, “They’re always there to help us.” And he called TD Pizza “the most happening place in town.”

For more information on the Springfield Police Department, visit: https://springfield-nj.us/departments/police/.

By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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