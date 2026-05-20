May 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home UCL-UNI-having our say-C

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home

May 20, 2026 32
Club hosts an open house to attract new members UCL-CRN-clay club2-C

Club hosts an open house to attract new members

May 20, 2026 15
Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library UCL-UNI-union rocks2-C

Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library

May 13, 2026 115
Kenilworth resident has a longstanding musical legacy UCL-KEN-musical legacy1-C

Kenilworth resident has a longstanding musical legacy

May 13, 2026 85

Related Stories

2 minutes read

Linden Public Library announces programs for May

David Jablonski May 20, 2026 1
UCL-UNI-having our say-C
4 minutes read

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta May 20, 2026 32
$CoMmEntÁ
7 minutes read

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

JR Parachini May 20, 2026 19
UCL-CRN-clay club2-C
2 minutes read

Club hosts an open house to attract new members

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta May 20, 2026 15
UCL-UNI-UEF students1-C
5 minutes read

Foundation provides grants to teachers, hosts spring reception

David Jablonski May 20, 2026 21
UCL-UC-swim grant-C
1 minute read

YMCA received grant to expand swim lesson scholarships for local youth

David Jablonski May 13, 2026 37

LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 19
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 2

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 74
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 93
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 127