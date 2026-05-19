CLARK — Two months after Carl H. Kumpf Middle School placed second at the Science Olympiad Regional Tournament, the team competed at the state tournament at Middlesex College in Edison. On Monday, March 9, Kumpf went up against 26 other qualifying middle schools from around New Jersey, competing in various engineering and academic events. Kumpf took 10th place, becoming one of the Top 10 competing Science Olympiad schools in New Jersey. This achievement, which is Kumpf School’s best one as of yet, was due to the many hours the students put in after school. Both students and coaches are honored to be part of a team that goes against and is on par with the best in the state.

The Science Olympiad team competed well overall, placing third in Experimental Design and Solar System, two different academic events. Prior to the tournament, students and coaches met after school preparing for the competition. Lead coach and science teacher Joe Rodriguez, along with teachers Annemarie Lamberti, Thomas Peitz and Andrew Calo, all volunteered their time to help advise the students. The team was mainly student-led, specifically by student captains Ciro Cutrona, Dakota Burkert, Leon Li and Gretchen Kihm, by guiding the team to making sure everyone was keeping on task, consistently improving their work and maintaining data.

Cutrona said, “Our team’s organization and work ethic, along with support from the coaches and positive attitudes by the students, are the main factors that contributed to our success.”

Burkert said, “I am so incredibly proud of this team and what they were able to accomplish, their countless hours of work definitely showed and paid off, but most importantly they were able to have fun and I know I will miss this next year.”

Li said, “The dedication of our team is outstanding, and has really come a long way. Our team’s progress over the years is due to the amount of practicing and preparation done by the team.” Kihm said, “When I think of Science Olympiad this year, all that comes to mind is pride. I couldn’t be prouder of all the students and teachers who spent and dedicated countless hours to the program. I know that there were moments of difficulty and frustration, but I’m so happy everybody pulled through. I wasn’t here in previous years when they competed, but overall, I’d have to say this one was the best.”

The Kumpf Science Olympiad team looks forward to next year’s regional and state tournaments and hopes to continue the team’s success.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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