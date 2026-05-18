RAHWAY — Roosevelt Elementary School continues its commitment to fostering student leadership and excellence by announcing the latest recipients of the Teddy Trailblazer Award for the month of February. This school wide initiative serves to honor students who consistently demonstrate outstanding character and serve as positive role models within the learning community. By highlighting these individual achievements, the school encourages all students to embrace the core values that define a successful and supportive academic environment.

The Teddy Trailblazer Award recognizes two students from each grade level every month who excel in the foundational principles known as the Three Tracks for Success. These criteria include being respectful by treating others with courtesy and caring for school property, being responsible by completing tasks on time and adhering to expectations, and being kind by showing empathy and ensuring all peers feel included. The February honorees have distinguished themselves through their deliberate, day to day choices that contribute to a kind and inclusive school culture.

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Principal Leslie Septor noted that, by celebrating these positive role models, the school empowers all students to lead with character and integrity. The award ceremony provides a moment for the entire student body to see the tangible impact of practicing leadership and responsibility. Each of the recognized students received a personalized certificate and a special treat to mark their achievement and to encourage continued excellence throughout the remainder of the school year.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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