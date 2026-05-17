CLARK — This Mother’s Day will carry extraordinary meaning for the Prestinari family of Clark, as they celebrate a powerful gift that goes far beyond flowers or cards.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, Kathleen “Kathy” Prestinari underwent a successful kidney transplant, with her daughter, Kaitlyn Prestinari, serving as her living kidney donor. Tuesday, May 5, marked the six-month milestone since the surgery. In the quiet moments since the transplant, it’s the simple things that mean the most for the Prestinari family – sharing meals together and enjoying time that once felt uncertain.

“This Mother’s Day definitely feels a lot different,” said Kathy. “It’s about life, family, and second chances. I get to celebrate because of my daughter.”

Kathy, a dedicated nurse who has spent her life caring for others, suddenly found herself on the other side of care in 2024. As her kidney disease progressed, her health declined, bringing physical and emotional challenges for the entire family. Despite exploring multiple donor options, none were viable – an all-too-common reality for patients who can spend years waiting for a match.

Witnessing her mother’s health decline, Kaitlyn felt compelled to act.

“My mom is the backbone of my family,” said Kaitlyn. “Seeing her like that, I knew I needed to step up – for her, for my dad and for my three siblings. We need her with us for as long as possible.”

Since the transplant, the Prestinari family has experienced a renewed sense of gratitude and closeness. What began as a frightening and uncertain journey has become one defined by resilience, generosity, and hope.

“For a parent, there are no words to fully express what it feels like to receive a gift like this from your child,” said Kathy. “As a mother, you spend your life protecting them. To see Kaitlyn step forward with such strength and love – it’s overwhelming in the most beautiful way. She gave me more time, more memories, and more moments with my family. That is everything.”

Reflecting on her experience, Kaitlyn hopes their story inspires others to support the lifesaving mission of NJ Sharing Network.

“There are so many people out there waiting for an organ transplant and hoping for a second chance,” said Kaitlyn. “Becoming an organ donor means giving someone that chance – a chance to live, to love, and to share more time with the people who matter most.”

This Mother’s Day, the Prestinari family is sharing their story to raise awareness about the urgent need for both living donors and registered organ and tissue donors. The community has already rallied around the family throughout their journey. In November, Kaitlyn’s employer, Robert Half, hosted a fundraiser and raised more than $4,000 for the Sharing Network Foundation.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and NJ Sharing Network, more than 100,000 Americans – including nearly 4,000 New Jerseyans – are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. To learn more about living kidney donation and deceased organ and tissue donation, visit NJ Sharing Network’s website at www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

Photo Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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