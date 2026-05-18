RAHWAY — In celebration of Read Across America, the kindergartners in Mrs. Baker’s class recently traded their storybooks for paintbrushes and sponges, embarking on an immersive author study of the legendary Eric Carle.

The project aimed to go beyond the written word, diving into the unique collage technique that made Carle’s illustrations, most notably in “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which is world-famous.

Students began their journey by studying how Carle didn’t just paint on paper, he created texture. Using an array of unconventional tools including brushes, sponges and even carpet pieces, the young artists layered colors and patterns onto large sheets of paper to mimic Carle’s signature style.

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In a lesson on teamwork and shared artistry, the students followed Carle’s multi-step process:

The Foundation: Each student painted a large, textured sheet of paper.

The Carle Method: In a creative twist, students swapped papers, cutting shapes for wings and bodies from their peers’ textured paintings.

The Final Assembly: Working together in table groups, the students assembled these pieces into four large, vibrant butterflies, mirroring the iconic transformation seen in Carle’s beloved stories.

“Seeing the students collaborate to turn individual textures into a collective work of art was truly inspiring,” said Mrs. Baker. “They didn’t just learn about an author; they learned how to see the world through his eyes, one layer of paint at a time.”

The finished butterflies are now on display at Roosevelt Elementary School, serving as a colorful reminder of the power of imagination and the joy of reading.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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