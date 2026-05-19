UNION COUNTY — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced that it was awarded $5,000 as part of the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation Step Into Swim grant program. The Step Into Swim grant provides swim lessons scholarships for youth from low-income households ages 17 and younger.

The Gateway Family YMCA was able to offer expanded no-cost swim lessons to families in need, thanks to a grant from Step Into Swim. Step Into Swim is a philanthropic initiative committed to giving all children access to lifesaving swim lessons.

Last year, more than 1,600 youth were provided Safety Around Water skills in Swimming Lessons at The Gateway Family YMCA, with more than $500,000 in financial assistance awarded to ensure access for membership, programs and services throughout the community in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County.

Families interested in financial assistance for membership or YMCA Swim Lessons can visit The Gateway Family YMCA in Elizabeth, Rahway or Union to apply or visit www.tgfymca.org for a downloadable application accepted at any Y branch.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or swimming lessons, visit www.tgfymca.org.

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Clayton





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