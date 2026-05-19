May 19, 2026

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Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s Science Olympiad Team makes Top 10 in the state UCL-CLK-olympiad wins-C

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s Science Olympiad Team makes Top 10 in the state

May 13, 2026 0
Young Artists at Roosevelt Elementary Bring Eric Carle’s Masterpieces to Life UCL-RAH-masterpieces1-C

Young Artists at Roosevelt Elementary Bring Eric Carle’s Masterpieces to Life

May 13, 2026 18
Roosevelt Elementary honors student leaders with the latest Teddy Trailblazer Award UCL-RAH-trailblazer1-C

Roosevelt Elementary honors student leaders with the latest Teddy Trailblazer Award

May 13, 2026 16
A Mother’s Day gift like no other: Daughter donates kidney to save mom UCL-CLK-kait and kath-C

A Mother’s Day gift like no other: Daughter donates kidney to save mom

May 13, 2026 23

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LOCAL SPORTS

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 1

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 54
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 73
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 111
Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend $CoMmEntÁ 4

Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend

May 6, 2026 134