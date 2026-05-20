UNION — The Township of Union Education Foundation (TUEF) will again be providing funds through grants to teachers for the 2026-2027 school year.

“We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization,” said Susan Lipstein of the TUEF in an interview with LocalSource on Wednesday, May 13. “We are separate from the Board of Education. Our sole purpose is to raise grants for teachers for creative and innovative programs in the classrooms. We have a grant application. We raise the money and then the teachers apply for the grants. We have fundraisers and we get donations.”

The school district is facing millions of dollars of budget cuts right now, which make the Township of Union Education Foundation’s role even more important as a source of funding for creative and innovative projects to continue to strengthen our school programs.

Fortunately, the TUEF exists to assist in these trying financial times. The TUEF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization composed of volunteers from the community who are committed to public education: parents, businesspeople and former educators. It works cooperatively with the Board of Education, but is a separate, independent charity. It was incorporated in 2001 and awarded its first grants in 2022.

“A group of volunteers started the organization; parents, retired teachers. I was one of them,: said Lipstein. “People who worked in the district and kept giving back. Member of the local business community. It was started to make up for the cuts in the budget. We gave a set of world drums to Jefferson School in 2014 and they are still being used now. Thousands of children have benefited from just that one grant.”

The TUEF awards grants to teachers, supervisors and principals to fund creative and innovative educational programs, which would not be implemented without its help. It has awarded more than 200 grants worth more than $250,000. Grants must meet the curriculum standards for the state of New Jersey and the district. The foundation looks for creative ideas and programs that can be replicated in future years.

The funding comes from donations from businesses and individuals, as well as fund-raising activities planned throughout the year. A yearly raffle and reception are the major fund raisers. The foundation also sells bricks in its Walkway of Honor, located at the front entrance to Union High School. Bricks can be purchased at any time to honor or memorialize a special person in your life. Check their Facebook page or web page at www.tuef.org. You can email them at tuefnj@gmail.com or call 908-851-9869 for more information.

“Last week, we had a spring reception and the children presented what they had learned with the things we had given with the grants,” said Lipstein. “We have given over $250,000 in materials since we started 25 years ago.”

Some of the recipients include:

Nicole Osborne, a Burnet Middle School teacher for a sixth- and seventh-grade multiple disabilities class, will receive a mini-grant for Cricut machine – a computerized smart cutting machine used for DIY crafts and professional personalization – and materials for making assorted items for the BMS Life Skills store, a student-run school store designed to provide meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities for the students with special needs. Osborne will also receive a macro-grant for materials for her students for hands-on, multi-sensory and game-based learning specifically for her students, who have multiple disabilities.

Cynthia Carhart, a third-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms Elementary School, will receive a grant for all third-grade classes at Connecticut Farms School for students to study three books in a series written by award-winning author Tami Charles, research the author and discuss the books in depth. This will culminate in a live in-person visit by the author in February 2027 for all students at Connecticut Farms.

Darcy Villarino, a third-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms Elementary School, requested a subscription for all third-grade students to Scholastic News Magazine and Science Spin. Scholastic News makes nonfiction reading interesting and easy to understand. Science Spin is a science program designed to help young students explore and understand the world around them.

Karen Freitas, a fourth-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms Elementary School, will receive subscriptions to Scholastic News Magazine and Science Spin for all fourth-graders at her school. These subscriptions will integrate reading, writing, science and social studies into the curriculum.

Mary Ellen Patricco, a fourth-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms Elementary School, and Brooke Gilligan requested a grant for all fourth-graders to enhance the curriculum with an emphasis on the importance of geometry. Hands-on activity kits and picture books will enhance and bring to life the importance of geometry in their classrooms.

Anthony Manderichio, Michael Reis and Ursula Smith, Gifted & Talented teachers in Livingston and Hannah Caldwell elementary schools, will receive materials for a “Teamwork Day” for all G & T second-graders in the district. They will have a day of projects at Hannah Caldwell School, which will strengthen collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking through engaging, developmentally appropriate STEM and teamwork–based activities.

The Township of Union Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds for teachers for creative and innovative educational programs. Contact us on Facebook, www.tuef.org or 908-851-9869. Checks made out to TUEF can be sent to TUEF, P.O. Box 1282, Union, NJ 07083 or through paypal on its website, www.tuef.org.

Photos Courtesy of Township of Union Education Foundation











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