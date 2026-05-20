May 21, 2026

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Linden Public Library announces programs for May

Linden Public Library announces programs for May

May 20, 2026 1
YMCA received grant to expand swim lesson scholarships for local youth UCL-UC-swim grant-C

YMCA received grant to expand swim lesson scholarships for local youth

May 13, 2026 37
Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s Science Olympiad Team makes Top 10 in the state UCL-CLK-olympiad wins-C

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s Science Olympiad Team makes Top 10 in the state

May 13, 2026 32
Young Artists at Roosevelt Elementary Bring Eric Carle’s Masterpieces to Life UCL-RAH-masterpieces1-C

Young Artists at Roosevelt Elementary Bring Eric Carle’s Masterpieces to Life

May 13, 2026 39

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Linden Public Library announces programs for May

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$CoMmEntÁ
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UCL-UC-swim grant-C
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LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 19
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 2

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 74
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 93
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 127