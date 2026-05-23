May 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Veteran and firefighter named as 2026 Memorial Day Parade grand marshal UCL-UNI-jake fernandez-C

Veteran and firefighter named as 2026 Memorial Day Parade grand marshal

May 20, 2026 2
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Vitale named grand marshal of Roselle Park’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade UCL-RPK-gerald vitale-C

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Vitale named grand marshal of Roselle Park’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade

May 20, 2026 0
Union County announces 2026 Women Mean Business Summit at Galloping Hill

Union County announces 2026 Women Mean Business Summit at Galloping Hill

May 20, 2026 15
May is blooming with great programs in Union

May is blooming with great programs in Union

May 20, 2026 16

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LOCAL SPORTS

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 1

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 27
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 47
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 3

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 97
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 114