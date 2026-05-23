CRANFORD — Get ready to see, climb and touch a truck on Sunday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cranford Community Connection committee is bringing back the big trucks in its annual Touch-A-Truck event to a new location this year – to 65 Jackson Drive, in the Cranford Office Park off Commerce Drive.

Children get ready to explore between 25 to 30 trucks and vehicles from fire trucks, ambulances, police vehicles and emergency response units. Climb aboard dump trucks, bucket trucks, construction, landscaping and utility trucks, and so much more. This family-friendly event is a great way to spend time together, meet new people and ask questions of those who operate these vehicles.

“There are lots of different trucks from our own DPW, fire, police, garbage trucks and trucks from surrounding towns and the county. It’s a great event for families to take their kids to,” said Deputy Mayor Paul A. Gallo, liaison to the Cranford Community Connection committee.

“I love the energy at a Touch-A-Truck event. There’s a certain kind of magic when families come together around these incredible vehicles. It’s a fun and memorable way to spend a morning – made possible by our generous sponsors, our truck participants and the dedicated volunteers of the Cranford Community Connection,” said Michelle Conway, Cranford Community Connection treasurer and chairperson of the Touch-A-Truck event.

“We often see families running into neighbors and friends, as well as meeting new people while their children explore the trucks together. Children naturally connect over shared excitement – whether it’s sitting in a fire truck or honking a horn – while parents strike up conversations nearby. It becomes an easy, organic way for people to socialize and build connections within the community,” she continued.

Admission to the Touch-A-truck event is free. Parking is available at 65 Jackson Drive and 11 Commerce Drive. There will be a limited number of food vendors and beverages available for purchase, including family-friendly options for both children and adults.

Touch-A-Truck is weather permitting. Check updates on the Cranford Community Connection social media.

Cranford Community Connection is a township committee made up of a collaborative group of Cranford residents working together to create town-wide events and initiatives that foster a thriving Cranford community. CCC hosts Porchfest, Pooch Plunge and Touch-A-Truck. Learn more at: www.cranfordnj.org/1978/Cranford-Community-Connection.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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