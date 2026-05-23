ROSELLE PARK — Gerald “Jerry” Vitale has been selected as the grand marshal of the Roselle Park 2026 Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25.

“Mr. Vitale’s nomination as grand marshal of this year’s parade reflects his lifelong commitment to serving our community,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “His dedication to our nation and borough makes him an ideal representative for this significant occasion.”

Vitale was raised in Newark. On high school graduation in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. During his service, he was deployed twice, serving as a plane captain on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise for nine months and as an aircraft maintenance coordinator. He was discharged in September 1970.

Vilate moved to Roselle Park with his wife, Kathy, in 1974. During the past 45 years, he has been active in several Roselle Park organizations, including Pop Warner football, youth baseball and softball, Dad’s Club and the First Aid Squad. He also serves as treasurer for both the Knights of Columbus – Msgr. Loreti Council 3240 and the Roselle Park Catholic War Veterans Assumption Post 866.

Vilate was originally nominated for grand marshal by American Legion Post 60 in 2020, but was unable to participate in the parade and service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was nominated this year by the veterans resource director and American Legion Post 60.

“We are proud to see Mr. Vitale honored in this way and his selection is a testament to his impact on Roselle Park,” continued Signorello. “He exemplifies the spirit of Memorial Day and the sacrifices this holiday honors.”

Photo Courtesy of Megan Klepper





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