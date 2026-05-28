MOUNTAINSIDE — The Mountainside Restoration Committee’s MRC Estate Sales division will be conducting an outstanding Estate Sale in Clark to raise funds for the maintenance and restoration of the historic Deacon Andrew Hetfield House and Levi Cory House.

The sale will be on Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No early birds. Numbers will be distributed at 9 a.m. Purchases are limited to cash only. This sale will take place at a Clark address to be announced on Thursday, June 4, at https://www.mountainsidehistory.org/mrc-estate-sales.

This sale is chock-full of collections plus hundreds of other interesting and valuable items: tons of jewelry, mostly costume; many Mackenzie Childs’ items, Boehm figurines, Waterford crystal and a full set of Lenox Autumn fine china, including serving and accent pieces; sterling silver furniture, including formal dining table and chairs, kitchen table and chairs, chests, tall cabinets, end tables, upright piano; patio furniture, including wicker items; refrigerator, TVs, sewing machine; dolls and doll memorabilia and accessories, including display cases, clothing, chairs, and stairs; high-end size 3X women’s clothing; purses, including Michael Kors, etc.; vintage women’s hats; lots of porcelain; tons of new coffee-table books, books, magazines, CDs, DVDs; Walt Disney Classics Collection figurines; bins of Beanie Babies; outside wheelchair ramp, motorized wheelchair, John Deere ride-on mower with trailer attachment, snow blower, leaf blower, garden tools, etc.; a room full of holiday décor items – Christmas, Easter, Halloween, patriotic; craft items, toys, stationery and office items. The house is packed to the rafters – too much to mention. Check out photos for a full array at https://www.estatesales.net/NJ/Clark/07066/4894464.

MRC Estate Sales are conducted by trusted volunteer Antiques Experts and Estate Sale Professionals with 35+ years of estate sale experience. Most important, all commissions benefit the Mountainside Restoration Committee.

MRC Estate Sales was created to give back to the community and raise additional funds to help preserve and restore local history. The reasonable commission percentage of sales will go directly to the Mountainside Restoration Committee Inc., which is a 501(c)3 charity.

The Mountainside Restoration Committee is a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to restore and maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield and Levi Cory Houses and collect and save historic information and items from destruction. For information on MRC Estate Sales, Mountainside Historic Committee events or to donate funds, email hetfieldhouse1@yahoo.com, call 908-233-3135 or go to www.mountainsidehistory.org​.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Goggi, Mountainside Restoration Committee

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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