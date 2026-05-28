May 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union County Board of Elections reminds you to plan your vote for the June 2 primary election

Union County Board of Elections reminds you to plan your vote for the June 2 primary election

May 27, 2026 9
As plans for an AI data center move forward, residents express concerns As plans for an AI data center move forward, residents express concerns

As plans for an AI data center move forward, residents express concerns

May 27, 2026 41
Cranford High School National Honor Society Class of 2026 applies for prestigious Chapter of Distinction recognition UCL-CRN-honor society-C

Cranford High School National Honor Society Class of 2026 applies for prestigious Chapter of Distinction recognition

May 20, 2026 37
Student Council recognized as Gold Council UCL-HIL-gold-council-C

Student Council recognized as Gold Council

May 20, 2026 30

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LOCAL SPORTS

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship 1

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship

May 27, 2026 9
Baseball states commence for Union County squads $CoMmEntÁ 2

Baseball states commence for Union County squads

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Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 3

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

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Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

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