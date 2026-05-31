CLARK — Students in teacher Sarah Kasko’s first-grade class at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School recently turned their love for a local favorite, Manny’s Diner, into a meaningful and memorable learning experience.

Earlier this winter, Manny’s Diner became the inspiration for the students’ imaginative play during indoor recess. The children could often be found pretending to take orders, serve meals, and run their very own diner. Seeing how excited and engaged the students were, Kasko decided to build on their enthusiasm by incorporating it into a classroom writing project.

After reaching out to Manny’s Diner to share a photo of the students recreating the restaurant during recess, what started as a simple message quickly turned into a special community connection.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As part of their literacy work, the students focused on adding describing words and details to their writing while sharing about their favorite foods from Manny’s. Each student created a page filled with thoughtful writing and colorful illustrations and, together, the class compiled its work into a book celebrating the diner they love.

To celebrate the students’ hard work, Manny’s Diner generously visited the school and provided pancakes for the class as a thank-you for the enthusiasm and support the students have shown for their restaurant.

The experience not only strengthened the students’ writing skills but also highlighted the power of community connections and how a simple classroom moment can grow into something truly special.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry