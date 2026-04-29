April 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Livingston Avenue School student named winner in statewide competition for colorful, balanced lunch creation  UCL-CRN-Esmé Valenzano-C

Livingston Avenue School student named winner in statewide competition for colorful, balanced lunch creation 

April 22, 2026 18
Archdiocese of Newark parishes celebrate Holy Week UCL-UC-holy week1-C

Archdiocese of Newark parishes celebrate Holy Week

April 22, 2026 28
22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

April 22, 2026 32
Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities UCL-RPK-125th fete1-C

Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities

April 22, 2026 48

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School’s head wrestling coach steps down $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School’s head wrestling coach steps down

April 29, 2026 1
Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 53
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 80
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 4

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 104