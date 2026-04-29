ROSELLE PARK — A ceremonial groundbreaking was on Tuesday, March 31, for the long-awaited addition to Firehouse No. 3, also known as the Faitoute Hose Company, in Roselle Park. Borough officials and members of the Roselle Park Fire Department were on hand to break ground and mark the ceremonial beginning of the historic project.

“This has been a long-time coming,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “As a former Roselle Park fire chief and now the mayor, I can only express my thanks and admiration to everyone involved in this historic investment in the borough’s public safety infrastructure.”

“This groundbreaking marks an historic investment in not only the Fire Department, but the long-term safety of Roselle Park,” said Fire Chief Steven A. Thompson. “I want to thank Mayor Signorello and the Borough Council for their support and for sharing in our vision for this department.”

The approximately 1,600 square foot addition will accommodate an additional firefighting apparatus and will include new training, storage, reporting and office spaces for the Fire Department. The project will also include the reconfiguration of certain aspects of the existing structure to optimize the space.

“This groundbreaking marks more than a start of a new addition – it honors nearly 125 years of service, sacrifice and commitment within these walls,” said Deputy Fire Chief Raymond J. Kuterka, who serves as the deputy for Firehouse No. 3. “As we look ahead, this expansion ensures we continue protecting our community with the strength, readiness, and pride that have defined this department for generations.”

The project, engineered by the Neglia Group, and designed by Netta Architects, will be constructed by AB Contracting based in Wharton, New Jersey. As awarded, total construction costs for the project are $1,938,401. Project completion is expected mid-2026.

Photos Courtesy of Alendar Mirabella











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