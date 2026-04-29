April 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union resident ranks in the Top 7 in Entrepreneur of Impact competition UCL-UNI-Nathan Waire-C

Union resident ranks in the Top 7 in Entrepreneur of Impact competition

April 29, 2026 3
‘Sunset Boulevard’ is shown at Cranford Theater for Senior Citizen Film Series UCL-CRN-sunset blvd6-C

‘Sunset Boulevard’ is shown at Cranford Theater for Senior Citizen Film Series

April 29, 2026 4
Linden nursing home workers picket for better benefits and pay UCL-LIN-workers picket1-C

Linden nursing home workers picket for better benefits and pay

April 22, 2026 73
The 23rd annual Taste of Spring returns to Rahway Recreation Center UCL-RAH-taste returns1-C

The 23rd annual Taste of Spring returns to Rahway Recreation Center

April 22, 2026 69

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School’s head wrestling coach steps down $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School’s head wrestling coach steps down

April 29, 2026 3
Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 53
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 3

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 81
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 4

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 104