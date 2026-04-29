UNION — Once a month, the Vauxhall Branch Library hosts Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club.

The club is a collaboration between Vauxhall Branch Manager Gabriel Ramos and Union resident Paul Reitz, who worked with Sony for more than 20 years. Records are played in their entirety on a portable Victrola.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month; therefore, Miles Davis was honored by the club listening to his album “Kind of Blue.” Reitz mentioned that Miles Davis was also featured on the current covers of Mojo and Downbeat magazines, as 2026 celebrates the 100th anniversary of Davis’s birth, born on May 26, 1926.

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Davis started playing trumpet at age 13, even though his mother disapproved. He grew up in East St. Louis, Missouri. In 1944, he took a scholarship to Julliard, then had gigs with Charlie Parker the following year. He moved into fiery modal jazz in the 1960s and electrified funk and fusion in the 1970s.

When Davis died, he was buried with his trumpet.

“We listen to important music albums and analyze the tracks,” said Ramos. “This is a place for music fans to meet other music fans and leave here today with a better appreciation of music.”

While recording “Kind of Blue,” Davis lived at 312 W. 77th St. in Manhattan.

In addition to Davis, the album featured saxophonists John Coltrane and Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, pianist Bill Evans, bassist Paul Chambers and drummer Jimmy Cobb, with new band pianist Wynton Kelly replacing Evans on “Freddie Freeloader.”

The album was recorded at Columbia’s 30th Street Studio in New York City in two sessions on March 2 and April 22, 1959.

Ramos asked the library audience what came to mind when thinking of the album.

“It’s the ultimate,” said an attendee. “You couldn’t ask for a better rhythm section.”

Another attendee said, “It came out in 1959 and shows how cool things were happening. Brilliant, entertaining stuff.”

“It sucks you right in,” said another.

“He was in a right mind spot, leading to a masterpiece,” said Reitz.

And with that, Reitz put the album on the turntable and began Side A, which kicked off with “So What.”

Reitz asked attendees their thoughts.

“I’m hearing this drum, which is out of control,” said an audience member.

“The bass player carries the whole thing through,” said another. “It’s a lot of work.”

The second track was “Freddie Freeloader.”

“Anybody notice a different feel from the previous track?” asked Reitz.

“You had the piano, the drums, the bass, everything else follows – the horns, everything else,” said a music fan in the audience. “That’s quite an album. Every time you listen, you can pick up a little bit more. It’s a special integration of music. It’s all smooth.”

Side B began with “All Blues,” which was recorded more than 400 times. Chick Corea won a Grammy for Best Improvised Jazz Solo.

Following the album, Ramos showed video footage of an interview with Miles Davis on “60 Minutes,” including concert footage from a show in France.

Reitz concluded by saying that “Kind of Blue” was No. 31 in Rolling Stone’s list of 500 greatest albums of all time.

Ramos gave out book recommendations about Miles Davis that are available in the library.

The next Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club will feature “Pet Sounds,” by The Beach Boys, on Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m., in the Vauxhall Branch Library.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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