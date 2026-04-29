April 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Linden nursing home workers picket for better benefits and pay UCL-LIN-workers picket1-C

Linden nursing home workers picket for better benefits and pay

April 22, 2026 72
The 23rd annual Taste of Spring returns to Rahway Recreation Center UCL-RAH-taste returns1-C

The 23rd annual Taste of Spring returns to Rahway Recreation Center

April 22, 2026 68
Cranford High School librarian wins ‘I Love My Librarian’ Award UCL-CRN-Chris Szeluga-C

Cranford High School librarian wins ‘I Love My Librarian’ Award

April 22, 2026 71
Grace the therapy cat is the purr-fect listener for young readers UCL-RAH-therapy cat1-C

Grace the therapy cat is the purr-fect listener for young readers

April 22, 2026 77

Related Stories

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Livingston Avenue School student named winner in statewide competition for colorful, balanced lunch creation 

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Archdiocese of Newark parishes celebrate Holy Week

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22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

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Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities

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Room to Read: Building a space for the community’s future

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Cranford Fire supports autism acceptance Through T-shirt sales

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LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 53
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 80
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 3

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 104
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 134