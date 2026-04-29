CRANFORD — Named after a major street that runs through Hollywood and Los Angeles, “Sunset Boulevard” is a 1950 black comedy. It was directed by Billy Wilder and stars William Holden as Joe Gillis, a struggling screenwriter; and Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star who dreams of making a comeback.

Swanson, as Desmond, had two legendary lines from the film: “I am big. It’s the pictures that got small” and “Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.”

“Sunset Boulevard” won three Academy Awards and is often ranked among the greatest movies ever made.

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Theater owner Doreen Sayegh said, “Nothing makes my heart happier than seeing our community come together – especially our seniors – to share in the joy of a film on the big screen. These moments of connection and togetherness are exactly what the Cranford Theater is all about. We are so grateful to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, for giving us the opportunity to bring this series to life. Film production is down everywhere in the country, except New Jersey. The first drive-in was in New Jersey. Filming began in New Jersey. It’s really exciting seeing celebrities roaming in the street.”

Cranford residents and those from neighboring towns had great things to say about “Sunset Boulevard” and Cranford Theater.

Michaele Bucci, of Garwood, said, “I like black and white movies – the actors and actresses. It’s the first time I’ve been here since they re-did it. It’s nice they do this [free movies for seniors].”

Helen Diamond, of Cranford, agreed that they fixed the theater up nicely, and that she comes to see the old stars and old Hollywood.

Denise White, of Rahway, said, “I like to see what my parents liked.”

Betsy Scheidegger, of Kenilworth, said, “I love old movies. The acting is wonderful.”

Her husband, Mark, said, “It’s classic Hollywood. I saw ‘Sunset Boulevard’ dozens of times. Truly one of the best.”

Susan Shusman, of Springfield, said, “I saw the original. I saw the stage production twice. The story is fabulous. The acting is fabulous. They did a good job. The story is emotional, touching and sad. An aging actress, it’s timely and true.”

Deirdre Bergin, of Woodbridge, also pointed out that the film illustrated how actresses age and then are unwanted.

Colleen Coleman, of Cranford, said, “I love this movie – Gloria Swanson, William Holden. She [the character Norma Desmond] had been a major star, living in an old Hollywood mansion, still thinking she’s a star.”

Catheryn Bell, of Cranford, said, “She [Swanson] could do a satire of herself.”

Her husband, Jim, said, “I like old time movies.”

Renee Severs, of Cranford, said, “The cinematography was beautiful. I felt so sorry for her [Norma Desmond]. She was living in the past, her glory days.”

Gail Salomon, of Cranford, said, “I like seeing the movie on the big screen. It’s a treat.”

Bob Tevis, of Cranford, said he saw the movie “too many times.” He said that the ending was one of the best endings of a film – ever. “I love Billy Wilder movies,” he said. “He’s one of the best directors out there.”

Visit Cranford Theater at: https://www.cranfordtheater.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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