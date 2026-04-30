UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Union County Performing Arts Center and Theatrical Artists’ Prep, has announced that enrollment in the 2026 Summer Theater Camp Scholarship Program is now open. Aspiring campers ages 8-12 and 13-17 can apply online at ucnj.org/summertheater before Friday, May 1, for the opportunity to be cast in this year’s original performance, titled “Unlimited.”

“We are proud to continue our summer scholarship program for aspiring young performers. This initiative not only gives students an exciting opportunity to further develop their skills and experience what it is like being a part of a production cast, but also allows them to be led by industry professionals from whom they can learn invaluable lessons,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “If you have a budding performer at home who likes to sing, dance or act, we encourage you to have them apply.”

The Summer Theater Camp is a four-week summer conservatory that will run from Monday, June 29, through Saturday, July 25, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will take place at the Union County Performing Arts Center’s Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway. The camp will host two casts, one for children ages 8 through 12 and a second for teens, ages 13 through 17.

“Watching students from diverse backgrounds and from different corners of Union County come together and put on a show they are so proud of and worked all summer for, is truly rewarding for us,” said Union County Commissioner Alexander Mirabella, liaison to the Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund. “We want to thank UCPAC and Theatrical Artists’ Prep for their continued partnership that allows us to bring our youth this life-enriching program without putting a financial strain on their families.”

Applications are now open, and the deadline to apply is Friday, May 1. Interested families can learn program details and apply online at www.ucnj.org/summertheater or contact Angelica Cedeno at acedeno@ucnj.org for any questions.

Supporting required documentation can be uploaded to the online application, emailed to Angelica Cedeno at acedeno@ucnj.org or mailed to her attention at The Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, second floor, Elizabeth 07207.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is supported in part by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. For more information, visit www.ucpac.org. For more information about Theatrical Artists Prep, visit www.theatricalartistsprep.com.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry