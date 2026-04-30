UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, presents Dr. Daisy Century as Phillis Wheatley, the first published African-American poet and the first African-American female published writer. The performance, in honor of National Poetry Month and the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution, will take place on Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m., at The Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park St., Plainfield.

“Union County is proud to celebrate the power of literature and history through this portrayal of Phillis Wheatley,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “This performance offers residents a meaningful chance to connect with an important voice from our nation’s early history while recognizing the lasting impact of poetry. Through Dr. Daisy Century’s portrayal, the audience will experience the voice of a writer whose words continue to inspire generations.”

Phillis Wheatley, born in West Africa, was forcibly taken to Boston as a child and sold to the Wheatley family, where her remarkable intellect was nurtured. She became a celebrated poet, corresponding with influential figures such as George Washington, after dedicating a poem to him. Though her life ended at 31, her powerful words continue to inspire readers to this day.

Daisy Century, an accomplished educator, performer and author, brings Wheatley’s remarkable story to life with thoughtful research and dramatic storytelling. A graduate of Claflin University, South Carolina State University and Temple University, Century has performed historical portrayals at venues including the National Archives and the Theodore Roosevelt National Historic Site, as well as schools, libraries and museums across the country. Her performance honors Wheatley’s voice and highlights the lasting importance of poetry in American culture.

Created in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets, National Poetry Month is an annual celebration each April that highlights the influence of poetry and the writers who shape it. To register for the performance on Thursday, April 30, and for more information on American Revolution 250th Anniversary events in Union County, visit www.ucj.org/250.

This event was made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the State of New Jersey Council on the Arts, and in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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