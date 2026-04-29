UNION — Nathan Waire, aka Nathan “N8” Zen-Sapien, of Union recently ranked in the Top 7 in the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact competition. “Shark Tank” investor and FUBU founder Daymond John partnered with Colossal to host the competition. The online competition allowed entrepreneurs aged 13 and older to compete for the $25,000 prize, an Entrepreneur Magazine feature and a one-on-one mentorship session with John.

Though Waire didn’t make the Top 5, he’s optimistic.

“There’s always next year and I believe that what’s really meant for me will come when the time is right,” said Waire.

And there’s also so much which he has accomplished so far.

Waire, who has been residing in Union since the 1990s, runs an independent film company from his home. He’s won dozens of awards for writing short films, including the 2022 Nominee Festival Award, Best Original Screenplay “Human Game 3: The Revelation”; 2019 Winner August Award, Best Crime Short for “Virulent” in Indie Short Fest; 2020 Nominee Best Short Film, Live Action Narrative for “Virulent”; 2021 Winner Diamond Award, Best Short Script, “Human Game 3: The Revelation”; Medusa Film Festival, 2021 Winner Festival Award, Best Short Screenwriting “Human Game 3: The Revelation”; and Madras Independent Film Festival 2021 Winner April Award, Best Feature Screenplay, “Human Game 3: The Revelation” …. to name a few.

His indie company, Sapien Films, does all their own scripts, bringing in independent cinematographers and editors. Waire started out as an actor, but soon realized he was meant to be behind the camera.

Waire was born in Tonawanda, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. He moved to the Midwest after his parents divorced. As a child, he was interested in illustrating and painting. He began winning awards in school for his creativity by the time he reached the age of 17.

After college, Waire moved to New Jersey. He said he struggled as a film and TV actor before getting a reputable casting agency to take him on. It was during the waiting period that he started writing screenplays and getting recognition.

For anyone who would like to follow in his path, Waire advises that making films is easier since new technology came out. He said, “Nowadays, people have phones with cameras that are great quality.”

He advises those who are interested in filmmaking to write a short story and film it. “Edit it until you like it,” he said. “Send it to festivals and see if it gets a response. It’s really important if you have the idea – stop sitting on it. Having the initiative to not doubt yourself, move forward. Take one step at a time moving forward. Go with the flow of the universe.”

In addition to filmmaking, Waire is also the author of several books, which are available on Amazon. These include “The Kafunkulitus of the Funkulus,” “Human Game: A Script Series” and “The P.A.C.T.”

To learn more about Nathan Waire and Sapien films, visit his YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/nathan099.

Photo Courtesy of Nathan Waire

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