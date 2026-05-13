May 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library UCL-UNI-union rocks2-C

Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library

May 13, 2026 24
Kenilworth resident has a longstanding musical legacy UCL-KEN-musical legacy1-C

Kenilworth resident has a longstanding musical legacy

May 13, 2026 28
American Theater Group names new producing artistic director UCL-RAH-charlotte cohn-C

American Theater Group names new producing artistic director

May 13, 2026 23
Alumni reunite for New Jersey Premiere of ‘The Kid Officer’ UCL-CRN-kid officer1-C

Alumni reunite for New Jersey Premiere of ‘The Kid Officer’

May 6, 2026 28

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 19
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 66
Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend $CoMmEntÁ 3

Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend

May 6, 2026 87
Union County baseball right before UCT seeding $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union County baseball right before UCT seeding

April 29, 2026 137