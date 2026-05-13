May 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library UCL-UNI-union rocks2-C

Union musicians are celebrated at Vauxhall Library

May 13, 2026 24
Kenilworth resident has a longstanding musical legacy UCL-KEN-musical legacy1-C

Kenilworth resident has a longstanding musical legacy

May 13, 2026 28
Mark Moran of Weird NJ coming to Vauxhall Branch Library Mark Moran of Weird NJ coming to Vauxhall Branch Library

Mark Moran of Weird NJ coming to Vauxhall Branch Library

May 13, 2026 21
Alumni reunite for New Jersey Premiere of ‘The Kid Officer’ UCL-CRN-kid officer1-C

Alumni reunite for New Jersey Premiere of ‘The Kid Officer’

May 6, 2026 28

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 19
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 66
Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend $CoMmEntÁ 3

Baseball’s Union County Tournament is seeded and begins this weekend

May 6, 2026 87
Union County baseball right before UCT seeding $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union County baseball right before UCT seeding

April 29, 2026 137