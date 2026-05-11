CRANFORD — Five alumni reunite for the New Jersey premiere of “The Kid Officer,” a powerful and deeply moving film directed by Emmy Award–winning filmmaker John Rokosny.

The screening will take place at the historic Cranford Theater on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m., followed by a live question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.

Rokosny, alongside producing partner Andriette Redmann, leads a team of fellow Westfield High Schoolgraduates whose contributions brought the film to life. This team includes Producer David Sherwyn, Editor/Producer Patty Schumann, Writer Ruth Reiss and Co-producer Brian Rodgers – a creative union rooted in a Westfield upbringing.

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Described as “a coming-of-age story set against history’s darkest hour,” “The Kid Officer” has already generated strong buzz, with sold-out premieres in New York City, Boca Raton, Fla., and Los Angeles.

The film originated from Rokosny and Redmann’s work with Steven Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation, where they met Holocaust survivor Fred Biermann. That encounter inspired the film and grounded it in first-hand testimony.

“This film is incredibly personal – not only because of Fred’s incredible story, but also because the team who created it…life-long friends,” said Rokosny. “Meeting Fred through the Shoah Foundation changed everything. Bringing his story to life with collaborators from the same hometown makes this especially meaningful.”

Producer Andriette Redmann added, “Our work with the Shoah Foundation instilled a responsibility to tell this story with authenticity and care.”

The Cranford Theater provides an intimate setting for the film’s New Jersey debut, with a post-screening question-and-answer session offering audiences the chance to engage directly with the filmmakers.

A limited-time ticket promotion is available, offering a two-for-one deal on Eventbrite plus an additional 10% discount using promo code FRIEND.

Schumann said, “John Rokosny and I have known each other since we were 15 years old. That trust gives us the freedom to take creative risks – it’s incredibly liberating.”

Sherwyn added, “We’ve all taken different paths, but came together to contribute our skills and make this film a reality. While we didn’t experience war firsthand, we understand the power of friendship, which is one of the core themes of the film.”

“The Kid Officer” explores how childhood friendship can shape lives, even amid the devastation of the Holocaust and the subsequent wars.

With its compelling story and deeply personal roots, “The Kid Officer” promises to be a landmark event for the Westfield community and beyond.







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