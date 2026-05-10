SUMMIT — With a pond fully stocked with more than 1,000 rainbow trout, the community came out to fish at the Summit Municipal Golf Course recently. Admission was free and so were the hot dogs and soda. Guests were asked to bring a fishing rod and reel – and they were good to go!

The event was hosted by the Police Athletic League (PAL) and held on both Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3.

“It was a great weekend with great weather,” said Sgt. Christian Eriksen. “There hasn’t been any rain; that’s unusual. There are more people fishing than there are parking spaces. Everybody’s happy, catching fish, eating hot dogs.”

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Continuing, he mentioned that a guy came with a photo from 1956 from this fishing derby. He had won a trophy. The tradition continues with giving away various prizes, tackle boxes, vests and fishing rods.

Shayna Enmore, of Warren County, was fishing with her 3-year-old daughter, Malani. She had just caught a blue grill. Enmore said earlier she caught a bass.

Adaora Oku, of Irvington, was fishing for the first time. She came with a co-worker who was teaching her to fish. She said, “I like that it’s quiet and I spend time with people I care about.” Oku plans to do more fishing in the future.

Andrew Natale, of Summit, was with his 12-year-old son, Owen. Natale said he enjoyed spending time with Owen.

Owen said he liked seeing the big fish and different varieties.

John Irons, of Summit, said he worked at the fishing derby for decades and was now with his granddaughter, who lives in Brooklyn. He said he enjoyed seeing friends with kids and watching them grow up.

Edgar Osols, from Brooklyn, said the fishing derby is definitely worth the trip. “I’ve been coming since I was a kid,” he said. “People I know are running the event. It’s great for the community.”

Michael Horeve, of Summit, said, “The kids love it. We came both days.”

Logan Reyes, of Forked River, was with his 5-year-old daughter, River. “The community coming together is really nice,” he said.

He recalled his first memory, growing up and catching fish. He said that River enjoys fishing, too.

Al Mickens, of Springfield, has been fishing for more than 60 years. He attended the fishing derby both days during the weekend. He said, “It’s really nice because of the weather.” Mickens is a member of the PAL.

To learn more about the Summit PAL, visit: http://summitpal.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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