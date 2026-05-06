KENILWORTH — The residence of Kenilworth Councilman Douglas Piper has led some members of the local political body to question his position in local government.

Piper, a Republican, serves on several council committees, including as chairperson of both Recreation and Fire, as well as on Public Works, Health and Human Services, and Education.

Piper’s term expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

Whether he actually still resides in the borough is a more difficult question to answer.

“His home went on the market in the beginning of February and he has been living in Parsippany, which he admitted to me himself,” said Mayor Linda Karlovich in an interview with LocalSource recently. “I think him saying he’s going to live with his son and his son is going to live in Kenilworth is fabricated. The law is very clear: You have to live in the town and he hasn’t lived in the town since March 2025. The Republican Party is trying to ride it out. They know he’s not supposed to be on the council. They want to keep the seat through 2027. But legally, they can’t. It would be nice if he did the right thing and stepped down, as he should, but he’s not.”

When asked on Monday, April 27, Republican Chairperson for Union County Carlos Santos said that he had been told that Piper was living with his son in Kenilworth. He said Piper was registered to vote at his son’s address, but that he knew nothing else pertaining to his relocation.

“He owns property on 14th street that he says is being renovated,” said Sheriff Peter Corvelli, Democratic chairperson for Kenilworth, on Wednesday, April 29.

“But he says he’s living with his son on North 11th Street. People say he lives in Parsippany.”

“He’s voting on issues that he doesn’t have legal authority to vote on, if he’s not a resident of Kenilworth,” said Karlovich. “I actually like him, but I don’t like what he’s doing. I sent a letter to the Election Board and also to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, but I’ve heard nothing. Next, if he doesn’t step down, we’ll have to file a motion in the court. I think they’re waiting to see if we force the issue. Instead of doing the right thing, they’re forcing us to issue. It’s wrong for the residents of Kenilworth. They have a right to vote for the people who represent them. It’s dishonest. They’re fooling the public.”

Piper did not respond to attempts by LocalSource to reach him.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry