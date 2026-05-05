CLARK — Fifth-grade students at Valley Road Elementary School recently participated in a Colonial Job Fair as the culmination to their social studies unit on the Colonies. Organized by fifth-grade teachers Jessica Zerella, Alyssa Englert and Colleen MacNamara, the students stepped back in history to emulate apprentices and master artisans of the Colonial times.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To prepare for the event, students researched a profession from Colonial times. Students then created a project explaining the job’s importance, qualifications, responsibilities and location. Students dressed in clothing from the time period, brought in props and explained their professions to those that attended the fair. Student professions included blacksmith, hatter, apothecary and printmaker, among many others. Parents and other classes were invited to attend to learn more about these professions. During the fair, the students performed a traditional colonial dance to add to the atmosphere and authenticity of the event.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry