CRANFORD — The Cranford Police Department has announced the installation of SafetyStick technology in targeted no-parking zones within the downtown business district. This initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety, maintain emergency access and enhance overall traffic flow.

Between 2021 and 2025, the township of Cranford experienced 42 pedestrian-involved crashes, with approximately 10 – or 23% – occurring in or near the downtown business district. These areas often present increased risk due to higher pedestrian volumes, congestion and visibility obstructions caused by illegally parked vehicles.

The SafetyStick system is a durable, technology-based enforcement tool designed to improve compliance with posted parking regulations developed by Municipal Parking Services. The device utilizes solar power and radar technology to detect vehicles that stop or park in restricted areas. When a violation occurs, the system captures an image documenting the date, time and location. All captured violations are reviewed by police personnel prior to the issuance of any citation.

“The Police Department is always striving to both enforce and improve pedestrian safety throughout town, and using technology and tools such as these demonstrates the department’s commitment to these initiatives.” said Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Public Safety Paul A. Gallo.

The SafetyStick program is intended to provide immediate safety and operational benefits, including:

improved pedestrian visibility at intersections and crosswalks;

increased compliance with no-parking and safety zones;

enhanced access for emergency vehicles; and

reduced traffic congestion and unsafe driving behaviors associated with illegal parking.

The initial phase of deployment will focus on designated areas within the downtown business district where parking violations have been shown to impact safety and traffic flow. Residents and visitors are encouraged to observe all posted parking regulations and remain attentive in high pedestrian activity areas.

This initiative utilizes technology created and operated by Municipal Parking Systems Inc., which was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Cranford Township Committee entered into an agreement with MPS after some neighboring communities experienced success in using this same technology to reduce parking offenses. “Cranford is very fortunate to have a police department that continually looks at new and better ways to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists, particularly in the busy downtown,” said Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty.

MPS develops technology-based parking enforcement solutions designed to improve safety and compliance. Their systems are utilized in municipalities across North America to support safer and more efficient roadway environments.

For more information on parking in Cranford, visit https://www.cranfordnj.org/2386/Parking.

To sign up for Cranford Police Department’s free app, visit https://www.apexmobile.net/app/cranford-police-department/.

Photo Courtesy of the Cranford Police Department

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