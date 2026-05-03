RAHWAY — Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr., Rahway City Council and development partners gathered on Tuesday, April 14, to officially break ground on the Esterbrook Senior Housing – marking a major milestone in the city’s ongoing commitment to expanding affordable housing for senior residents.

Located just a short walk from the Rahway Amtrak station in an area that has seen strong growth in recent years, the Esterbrook Senior Housing community is designed to provide high-quality, affordable housing options for seniors. The development will feature 58 modern, ADA-compliant units built with accessibility, comfort and safety in mind.

Amenities will include a community room, fitness room, and on-site social service and health office – creating a supportive environment that promotes wellness, connection and independence for residents 62 and older, whose incomes are 60 percent or less of the area’s median Income.

“I’m very proud to celebrate the start of this important development, which was made possible through a collaborative effort led by the city of Rahway and supported by the county, as well as the state and federal government,” said Giacobbe. “Esterbrook Senior Housing is a perfect example of how good things can be accomplished when all levels of government come together and work in cohesion. This is about giving seniors another option for a safe, modern place to call home.”

The city, which acquired the property for the specific purpose of building affordable housing, selected the nonprofit Foresight Affordable Housing as its development partner, along with The Michaels Organization as its development consultant. Other members of the development team include Urban Practice, which served as the architect, and Gary Gardner, LLC, which is the general contractor. Michaels will provide property management services, ensuring the community remains a neighborhood asset for generations to come.

Funding for the project was secured through a partnership with Union County and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. Union County contributed $7 million in HOME

Investment Partnership Program funds, provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. NJHMFA supported the project through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, helping to ensure long-term affordability for residents. NJ HMFA also provided the permanent first mortgage and TD Bank provided the construction loan.

“The county of Union is proud to play a leading role in making the Esterbrook Senior Residences project possible through a $7 million HOME Investment Partnerships Program investment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “This substantial county investment helps turn this vision into reality and will provide critically needed, affordable housing for seniors, including dedicated units for our most vulnerable residents. It reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to safe, stable housing and ensuring that seniors in Union County can age with dignity in the communities they call home.”

The Esterbrook Senior Housing Project reflects Rahway’s broader commitment to affordability, smart redevelopment and strengthening the quality of life for residents at every stage.

The estimated completion of construction is slated to be around summer 2027. Information on how to apply for housing units will be announced in the coming months. Residents interested in learning more are encouraged to stay tuned for updates from the city of Rahway.







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