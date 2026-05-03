UNION — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced that it has been awarded $18,257 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2025 Direct Effect 1st Cycle Quality of life grants. Sixty-one grants totaling $1,240,870 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 4,000 grants totaling $48 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.

The Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center offers several grants under the Quality of Life program, awarding grants in various categories with different amounts.

“These grants represent more than funding—they represent freedom, possibility, and dignity for individuals living with paralysis,” said Dan McNeal, director of the Quality of Life Grants Program at the Reeve Foundation. “At the heart of our mission is a commitment to improving everyday life for our community. We are proud to support organizations across the country that are removing barriers and building programs rooted in equity, accessibility and compassion.”

This grant allowed The Gateway Family YMCA to purchase and install a new Aqua Creek Revolution XL Deep Draft Pool Lift at The Gateway Family YMCA – Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Ave., Union, expanding accessibility for individuals and families utilizing the YMCA pool for programs, exercise, or swimming. The pool lift was part of a larger swimming pool renovation project that included installation of a new pool deck, painting and facility aesthetic enhancements, reopening in January 2026.

“Access to aquatics programming is essential for individuals in our community. There are many therapeutic benefits of water therapy and this addition allows us to ensure that everyone has access,” said Colleen Clayton, chief development and strategy officer, The Gateway Family YMCA.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or YMCA programs, visit www.tgfymca.org.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton

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