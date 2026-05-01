ELIZABETH — The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth Foundation will host its fourth annual Scholarship Gala – Sneaker Ball: “Lace Up to Lift Up” – on Friday, May 1, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Parlor Banquet in Edison.

This signature event will bring together community leaders, partners, residents and supporters for an inspiring evening dedicated to celebrating impact and expanding opportunities for local students. This year’s gala will honor “Hometown Heroes,” individuals and organizations whose leadership and service have made a lasting impact on the community.

The event’s Sneaker Ball theme invites guests to dress in formal attire paired with their favorite sneakers, symbolizing the evening’s message of unity, energy, and forward movement. Through this unique and engaging celebration, the HACE Foundation aims to raise critical funds that directly support scholarships for local students pursuing higher education and career training.

Proceeds from the gala will also support the Foundation’s student preparation programs, including initiatives designed to help young people explore college pathways through mentorship and educational experiences such as college tours.

“Each year, the HACE Foundation Scholarship Gala reminds us of the power of community and the importance of investing in our young people,” said Curtis Myers Jr., deputy executive director of HACE and scholarship committee chairperson. “Thanks to the generosity of our partners and supporters, we’re able to help students ease the cost of college while exposing them to opportunities that broaden their possibilities. Supporting education is central to HACE’s mission of helping residents and families build brighter futures.”

Guests can expect an evening filled with music, dining, recognition moments and opportunities to give back in a fun and meaningful atmosphere. Whether attending to support students, honor local heroes or celebrate community, every guest plays a role in helping lift others up.

The HACE Gala is a vital source of funding for the HACE Foundation’s programs, which include a college readiness program, a college tour that gives residents access and exposure to essential resources and opportunities that prepare them for postsecondary education and six scholarships for $2,000 each. Scholarships will be available to those looking to pursue their education in a traditional 2- or 4-year college, university, trade school or graduate school.

This year’s scholarships are:

John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarships, two;

William D. Jones HBCU Scholarship, one;

Commissioners’ Undergraduate Scholarship, one;

Commissioners’ Graduate Scholarship, one; and

YouthBuild Scholarship, one.

If you are interested in attending the gala, you can purchase individual tickets or sponsorship packages by visiting www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hace-foundation-4th-annual-gala-2. Individual tickets to the event are $150 and you can also sponsor a youth from the college prep program for that same amount. Additional donations can also be made through the event page. Checks for tickets and sponsorship packages can be sent to the main office at 688 Maple Ave., Elizabeth 07202, to the attention of Curtis Myers, Jr.

For more information about the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth and its Scholarship Gala, visit www.hacenj.com or contact the scholarship committee at scholarshipfund@hacenj.com.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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