SUMMIT — Reeves-Reed Arboretum welcomed nearly 2,000 visitors for its annual Daffodil Day Festival, celebrating the arrival of spring among thousands of blooming daffodils in its Daffodil Bowl and across its historic grounds.

Taking place on a beautiful spring day, the festival featured entertainment, family-friendly activities, crafts, goats, vendors and photo opportunities offering guests of all ages a chance to connect with nature and enjoy the season in bloom.

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“Daffodil Day reflects the joy of community and the energy of a new season,” said Executive Director Jackie Kondel. “We’re grateful to everyone who helped make the day so special by joining us in the gardens.”

Proceeds from the event support the arboretum’s mission to provide accessible gardens, education programs and community experiences year-round.

Learn more about this non-profit public arboretum at reeves-reedarboretum.org.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler











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