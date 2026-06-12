June 12, 2026

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Reeves-Reed Arboretum celebrates Daffodil Day Festival in full bloom UCL-SUM-daffodil day1-C

Reeves-Reed Arboretum celebrates Daffodil Day Festival in full bloom

June 10, 2026 1
Cranford Police Department deploys SafetyStick technology to improve street safety and traffic flow  UCL-CRN-safety stick-C

Cranford Police Department deploys SafetyStick technology to improve street safety and traffic flow 

June 10, 2026 32
Local seniors to receive support with two new ‘ASK’ events in june

Local seniors to receive support with two new ‘ASK’ events in june

June 10, 2026 32
Union County and Gateway Family YMCA brings free swimming lessons to local youth

Union County and Gateway Family YMCA brings free swimming lessons to local youth

June 10, 2026 33

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Honoring achievements of African Americans at Roselle  Park’s Juneteenth flag raising

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$CoMmEntÁ
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Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

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LOCAL SPORTS

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 1

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 43
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 102
UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 3

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 92
Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals

June 3, 2026 102