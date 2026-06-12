UNION — The township of Union Planning Committee for the 250th Anniversary of the United States is honored to announce a special community event, the Betsy Ross Flag Raising Ceremony, taking place on Sunday, June 14, at 1 p.m., at Town Hall, 1976 Morris Ave., Union.

Taking place alongside National Flag Day, this significant event marks the United States’ 250th anniversary. Community members, families and visitors are encouraged to gather at 1976 Morris Ave. to watch the ceremonial raising of the historic Betsy Ross 13-star flag, celebrating the nation’s enduring spirit, history and foundation.

“Gathering at Town Hall to raise the vibrant 13-star flag is an inspiring way for Union to join the exciting countdown to America’s 250th anniversary,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “Flag Day is the perfect moment to reflect on our country’s foundational history and the enduring spirit of liberty and community that this flag represents.”

The ceremony will feature local officials, historical presentations, and community leaders reflecting on the significance of Flag Day and the nation’s journey over the past two and a half centuries. This event is entirely free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure viewing areas outside Town Hall.

For more information regarding the event, visit uniontownship.com and follow @twpunionnj on social media.







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