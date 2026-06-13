UNION COUNTY — In honor of Arbor Day, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, in collaboration with the Union County Shade Tree Advisory Board, has unveiled the distinguished winners of the annual Union County Arbor Day Poetry Contest. Each year, the contest aims to inspire students in grades four through eight to embrace environmental stewardship and advocate for tree conservation.

“Each year, this contest reminds us that the next generation is already thinking deeply about the world around them,” said Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Through their poetry, these students show an appreciation for nature that goes beyond the classroom. They’re not just learning about the environment – they’re becoming advocates for it. We’re proud to celebrate their creativity and the powerful message behind their words.”

A special awards ceremony, honoring the first-, second- and third-place winners across different grade levels, was Thursday, April 30, where the winners will be recognized by the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Fourth Grade

First Place: Beautiful Trees – Finley Miller, Lincoln School

Second Place: A Tree Stands By Me – Eileen Crawford, Lincoln School

Third Place: A Seed to a Tree – Rhea Marda, Mountain Park Elementary School

Fifth Grade

First Place: Rooted in the Clouds – Eman Hassan, Terence C. Reilly School, Elizabeth

Second Place: Where the Green Giants Stand – Mackenzie Martinez, School Number 4, Linden

Third Place: Nature’s Chance – Will Leo, Mountain Park Elementary School, Berkeley Heights

Sixth Grade

First Place: The Quiet Life of Trees – Leah Marshall

Second Place: Always a Giver – Lucas Lopina

Third Place: Life of Trees – Melanie Lopes

Seventh Grade

First Place: Guardians of the Street – Liliana Price, Hillside Ave. School, Cranford

Second Place: Wonderful Creation – Madison Chapka, Lincoln School, Garwood

Third Place: A Tree’s Endless Story – Juliana Pizzuta, Hillside Ave. School, Cranford

Eighth Grade

First Place: The Quiet Language of Earth – Shaila Jimenez, School No. 27, Elizabeth

Second Place: The Life Trees Bring – Gabriella Gomes, Lincoln School, Garwood

Third Place: No third-place award – only two entries submitted

“As liaison to the Shade Tree Advisory Board, it’s especially meaningful to see how this contest connects creativity with environmental responsibility,” said Lourdes Leon. “These students are expressing, in their own voices, why trees and green spaces matter in our communities. Their work reflects not only talent, but a real understanding of the role we all play in protecting our environment.”

Arbor Day, observed every last Friday in April, has its origins in 1872, when it began in Nebraska, urging people to plant trees and raise environmental awareness. In time, it has grown into a nationwide event promoting the appreciation of trees and their ecological importance. This year, Arbor Day was on April 24, highlighting the crucial role of environmental stewardship in safeguarding our natural resources.

For further inquiries regarding the Arbor Day Poetry Contest, contact Zoraida Mosquera at zoraida.mosquera@ucnj.org or 908-527-4142. To learn more about Union County’s commitment to environmental initiatives, visit The Green Connection at ucnj.org/green-connection.







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