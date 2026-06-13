CLARK — The Clark Board of Education had its annual “Showcase of Success” on Tuesday, April 14. At this meeting, the Governor’s Educators of the Year were recognized as well as the retirement of Valley Road Elementary School Principal Joe Beltramba and the Carl H. Kumpf Middle School Science Olympiad team.

The Governor’s Educators of the Year Program recognizes “exceptionally skilled and dedicated” educators that must “be an expert in the field” and who “inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.” These educators “actively collaborate with colleagues, students, and families to create a strong culture of respect and success.” The educator should demonstrate “leadership and innovation in educational activities at the school, district and/or state and national levels that take place both within and outside the school setting” as well as have the “respect and admiration of students, parents, administrators, and colleagues.” These educators have gone above and beyond for their students both in and outside of the classroom. These professionals were honored for educational excellence and their commitment to student learning.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kumpf Science Olympiad members were recognized for taking 10th place in the Science Olympiad competition, becoming one of the top ten competing Science Olympiad schools in New Jersey. Carl H. Kumpf Middle School science teacher Joe Rodriguez spoke about the achievements of these students, commending them on their commitment and passion for science.

Beltramba was recognized for his 24 years of service to the district with teachers and administrative staff sharing kind words about Beltramba and the impact he has had on them and the students.

Board of Education members, Superintendent Edward Grande, principals, assistant principals, directors and supervisors spoke about the dedication and hard work demonstrated by these students and staff.

Grande said, “The showcase was a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight our staff and students for their recent accomplishments. These honorees help make the Clark Schools a very special place to learn and work.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski









About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry