RAHWAY — It was a scales-and-tails kind of morning at Grover Cleveland Elementary School today, as the preschool department traded their storybooks for a hands-on encounter with some of nature’s most misunderstood creatures. The school hosted the renowned New Jersey Snake Man, an expert herpetologist known for bringing wildlife education to life through interactive demonstrations.

The visit, in the school’s multipurpose room, allowed Rahway’s youngest learners to move beyond the classroom curriculum and get up close with a variety of reptiles, including corn snakes, pythons and lizards.

The program focused on “bravery and biology,” teaching students the importance of respect for wildlife and the vital role reptiles play in the local ecosystem. While some students were initially hesitant, the NJ Snake Man’s gentle approach soon had many preschoolers eagerly lining up to touch a snake’s scales or watch a tortoise traverse the floor.

“At this age, children are natural scientists – they are curious, observant and unafraid to ask ‘why,’” said Principal Lee Andrea Garvin. “Bringing an expert like the NJ Snake Man into our halls transforms a standard lesson into a core memory. Seeing that spark of wonder in their eyes when they realize a snake isn’t ‘scary’ but actually quite fascinating is what education is all about.”

The event is part of Grover Cleveland Elementary School’s ongoing initiative to provide diverse, sensory-based learning experiences for the preschool program. By introducing environmental science early, the school aims to foster a lifelong appreciation for the natural world.

Vice Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis noted the positive impact on student engagement:

“We strive to create an environment where our students feel bold enough to explore the world around them,” said Lee-Ellis. Today wasn’t just about reptiles; it was about overcoming fears and building confidence. Our preschoolers handled the visit with incredible maturity, and the buzz in the hallways afterward was electric.”

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen





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