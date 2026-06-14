UNION — The township of Union successfully completed two major community projects this week, beginning with an Earth Day tree planting at Connecticut Farms Elementary School and concluding with the official ribbon-cutting of the newly renovated Friberger Park.

The week’s events kicked off at Connecticut Farms Elementary School, where fourth-grade students worked alongside township officials to plant new trees across the campus. This Earth Day initiative provided students with a hands-on opportunity to improve their school grounds, while learning about the importance of the local canopy. These new trees will provide shade and environmental benefits to the school community for years to come.

Following the planting, the township hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Friberger Park to celebrate the completion of extensive site upgrades. Located directly next to the Girl Scout House, the park now features a brand-new, modern playground designed for safety and accessibility. In addition to the play area, the project included a total renovation of the basketball court, which received a professional resurfacing and new hoops to better serve local athletes.

“Investing in our parks and our environment is an investment in the health and happiness of our families,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “Watching the students at Connecticut Farms take pride in their school and then seeing the transformed space here at Friberger Park shows what we can achieve when we focus on the future of our neighborhood.”

These improvements at Friberger Park ensure that the area remains a premier destination for local families and youth organizations. The park and its new facilities are now fully open to the public.

For more information, visit uniontownship.com and follow on social media @twpunionnj.







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