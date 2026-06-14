RAHWAY — Curiosity took center stage this week as prekindergarten students traded their crayons for scales during a special interactive visit from “The Snakeman.” The educational program turned the classroom into a temporary reptile sanctuary, offering students a unique, hands-on look at the world of herpetology.

The visit wasn’t just about the “cool factor” – it was a high-energy literacy and science lesson. Throughout the presentation, students were introduced to new vocabulary and fascinating biological facts, learning how these creatures survive and thrive in the wild.

Highlights of the experience:

Tactile learning: Students had the opportunity to pet various frogs and lizards, feeling the difference between damp amphibian skin and dry reptilian scales.

Vocabulary building: The program introduced complex concepts in an age-appropriate way, expanding the children’s language skills through scientific exploration.

Bravery on display: In a true test of courage, several students and teachers stepped up to hold live snakes, guided by The Snakeman’s expert handling and safety instructions.

This visit is part of our ongoing commitment to providing experiential learning opportunities that foster a lifelong love of science and nature. By bringing the “zoo” to the classroom, the youngest learners are helped to build empathy for living creatures and confidence in their own ability to explore the unknown.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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