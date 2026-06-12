RAHWAY — Roosevelt Elementary School students recently demonstrated incredible spirit and determination during their annual Booster Fundraiser, from Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27. The two-week event focused on character-building and community connection, culminating in a high-energy Fun Run on Friday, March 27, that brought the entire school together in celebration.

Throughout the fundraiser, students engaged in nightly challenges that encouraged them to reach out to family and friends for support. The response was overwhelming, showcasing the far-reaching impact of the Roosevelt community. The school received generous donations from 24 states and even six international countries, including Australia, proving that distance is no match for school spirit.

The excitement reached its peak on the final day of the program. During the Fun Run, the atmosphere was electric as students completed their laps to the sound of upbeat music and the cheers of staff and peers. More than just a physical activity, the run served as a victory lap for the hard work students put into their daily character lessons and outreach efforts.

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“This fundraiser was a fantastic way to bring our school community together and connect with our extended families and friends near and far,” said Roosevelt Elementary School counselor Lori Poulos. “We are so grateful for the incredible support we received, and the Fun Run was a truly memorable experience for everyone.”

Investing in the future

The success of the March fundraiser will directly benefit the student body. The funds raised are earmarked for two of the school’s most anticipated initiatives:

Field Day: Ensuring a day of outdoor fun, team-building and athletic celebration for every grade level.

PBIS Activities: Supporting the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, which rewards students for demonstrating kindness, respect and responsibility.

Roosevelt Elementary School extends its heartfelt gratitude to the students, families and global community members who contributed to making this year’s event a resounding success.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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