UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a series of events in recognition of Haitian Heritage Month, taking place throughout May. These events celebrate the rich history, culture and contributions of the Haitian community in Union County and beyond.

“Kicking off Haitian Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor the resilience, culture, and lasting contributions of the Haitian community,” said Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “Union County is proud to celebrate this heritage and bring residents together through meaningful events that recognize and uplift the diversity that strengthens our communities.”

The month-long celebration begins with the third annual Haitian Flag Raising Ceremony, hosted by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m., on the steps of the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth. The event will feature opening remarks, an invocation, patriotic and cultural musical performances, and remarks from County officials and special guests. In recognition of the occasion, the Union County Courthouse will be illuminated in blue and red on Friday, May 1, as well as on Monday, May 18, in honor of Haitian Flag Day.

“As a proud Haitian-American, this celebration is a powerful reminder of the history, strength and resilience that define our community,” said Commissioner Michèle S. Delisfort. “The story of Haiti is one of courage and perseverance, and that spirit continues to live on here in Union County through the families, traditions and culture that enrich our communities every day. I am proud to stand with our residents in recognizing and honoring that legacy.”

In addition to the flag raising ceremony, the Union County Board of County Commissioners will showcase a collection of artwork from local artists in the Commissioners Gallery, located on the 6th floor of the Union County Administration Building in Elizabeth. The exhibit will be open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the month of May.

“As one of the newest members of the board and someone with Haitian roots, it’s especially meaningful to take part in this celebration,” said Commissioner Stanley J. Neron. “Haitian Heritage Month is a chance to recognize the contributions of a community that continues to shape Union County every day, and to bring people together in a way that reflects the strength and diversity of our residents. I’m proud to be part of that.”

Residents are encouraged to visit www.ucnj.org/haitianheritage to view the full calendar of events and stay up to date with the latest information and details. The Haitian Flag Raising Ceremony is presented in collaboration with the Haitian Flag Day Planning Committee of New Jersey.

For more information, contact Judith Guest, community engagement and diversity coordinator, at 908-527-4388 or via email at Judith.Guest@ucnj.org.







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