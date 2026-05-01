CRANFORD — In honor of National Library Week and National Outreach Day, Cranford Public Library librarians did a Pop Up at Palmas Cafe Downtown. They set up a table where customers could color in a bookmark, grab flyers and learn about the great programs and services the library offers for all ages. They also brought their laptop and library cards, in case any Cranford residents needed to update their library card or get one for the first time. They said they look forward to continuing more outreach initiatives in the community.

Photo Courtesy of Marissa Lieberman





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