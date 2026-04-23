Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

CLARK — The Arthur L. Johnson High School baseball team has won the Union County Tournament once.

That was in 1980.

The Crusaders last reached the final in 2019, after beating David Brearley, Union Catholic and Summit high schools in the first three rounds. Arthur L. Johnson then fell to Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 4-0, in the final at Kean University.

That was the last year Scotch Plains–Fanwood won the UCT. As a matter of fact, since 2009, only Cranford High School – 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2022 and 2023; Governor Livingston High School – 2016, 2018, 2021, 2024 and 2025; Westfield High School – 2012, 2014 and 2017; and Scotch Plains–Fanwood – 2009 and 2019; have won the event.

The last team outside of those four to win the UCT was Elizabeth High School in 2008, which was where present Arthur L. Johnson head coach Dave Kennedy was an assistant to Ray Korn, before he took over at Arthur L. Johnson in 2008.

Arthur L. Johnson began the week 9-1, the winner of six in a row. The Crusaders, who yielded only 11 runs in those six wins, also began the week leading the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division standings at 6-0.

The Crusaders followed up their 2-1, nine-inning home win against Governor Livingston on Saturday, April 11, snapping Governor Livingston’s state-record 40-game winning streak, by sweeping Union in Mountain Division play and then winning at 8-3 Union Catholic, 3-2, on Saturday, April 18, in Scotch Plains–Fanwood.

The 72nd annual UCT will be seeded soon and Arthur L. Johnson, with big wins against Watchung Division teams Governor Livingston and Union Catholic who were the teams that reached the championship game last year, could be in line for a rare No. 1 seed.

Johnson is 3-1 against Watchung Division teams, also with a win over Westfield and its only setback to Scotch Plains.

Johnson’s schedule this week includes Mountain Division games at Elizabeth, which was Tuesday, April 21, home against Elizabeth on Thursday, April 23 at 4 p.m. and then home again Saturday, April 25 vs. Hunterdon County foe Delaware Valley.

Johnson is to conclude the April portion of its 2026 schedule at home against Montclair on Wednesday, April 29 and then at Morris County parochial power Delbarton on Thursday, April 30.

The Crusaders, now ranked among the top 20 teams in the state, are scheduled to host St. Joseph High School, Metuchen, on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m.

The UCT is scheduled to get going with first round games on Wednesday, May 6, and continue with second-round contests on Saturday, May 9. The quarterfinals are Wednesday, May 13, the semifinals at a site to be determined on Saturday, May 16, and the final is on Monday, May 18, at Kean University.

Arthur L. Johnson lost at defending champion Governor Livingston, 10-0, in last year’s UCT quarterfinals.

“I think a team’s division schedule should be completed before the county tournament begins,” Kennedy said.

Often division and county tournament games overlap, making pitching decisions that much more challenging.

“I think you would get a better brand of baseball,” Kennedy said.

Arthur L. Johnson beat Union home, 7-2, on Tuesday, April 14. Body Gulbin went the seven-inning distance, improving to 3-0. Gulbin tossed a three-hitter, striking out 10, walking one and hitting five batters. Gulbin was also 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles, a double and one RBI.

The Crusaders then won at Union 8-0 on Thursday, April 16. It was Nick Donofrio’s time to excel on the mound, as he also hurled a three-hitter, shutting out Union with nine strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. Raphael DaRocha and Vincent Cilento each banged out two hits, while Cilento also drove in three runs.

Cilento tossed a four-hitter in stopping Union Catholic. Cilento struck out four and did not walk or hit a batter in his seven-inning effort.

2026 Union County tournament dates

Wednesday, May 6: Preliminary round at higher seeds

Saturday, May 9: First round at higher seeds

Wednesday, May 13: Quarterfinals at higher seed

Saturday, May 16: Semifinals at site to be determined

Monday, May 18: Final at Kean University







About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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