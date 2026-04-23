April 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 32
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 68
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 89
Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 133

Related Stories

UCL-CRN-autism T-shirt-C
1 minute read

Cranford Fire supports autism acceptance Through T-shirt sales

David Jablonski April 22, 2026 9
UCL-LIN-workers picket1-C
3 minutes read

Linden nursing home workers picket for better benefits and pay

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 22, 2026 26
UCL-RAH-taste returns1-C
4 minutes read

The 23rd annual Taste of Spring returns to Rahway Recreation Center

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 22, 2026 25
UCL-CRN-Chris Szeluga-C
3 minutes read

Cranford High School librarian wins ‘I Love My Librarian’ Award

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 22, 2026 24
$CoMmEntÁ
7 minutes read

Union High School baseball shows improvement

JR Parachini April 22, 2026 32
UCL-RAH-therapy cat1-C
2 minutes read

Grace the therapy cat is the purr-fect listener for young readers

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 22, 2026 35

LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 13
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 32
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 3

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 68
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 89