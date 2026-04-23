April 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Valley Road Elementary School performs the play ‘Madagascar Jr.’           UCL-CLK-madagascar1-C

Valley Road Elementary School performs the play ‘Madagascar Jr.’          

April 15, 2026 39
Cranford Shade Tree Commission releases updated Community Forest Management Plan

Cranford Shade Tree Commission releases updated Community Forest Management Plan

April 15, 2026 32
Bollwage Finance Academy teacher selected as 2026-2027 Union County Teacher of the Year UCL-ELZ-teacher of year-C

Bollwage Finance Academy teacher selected as 2026-2027 Union County Teacher of the Year

April 15, 2026 59
Preacher Lawson, comedian and star from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ to perform

Preacher Lawson, comedian and star from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ to perform

April 15, 2026 42

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LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 13
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 32
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 3

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 68
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 89