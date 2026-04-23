CRANFORD — The Cranford Fire Department will once again recognize National Autism Acceptance Month this April by wearing custom-made T-shirts and illuminating Fire Headquarters in blue.

“Our department is proud to support the autistic community,” said Chief Dan Czeh. “This initiative is about more than awareness – it’s about acceptance. We encourage our community to come together to support and celebrate autistic individuals for who they are.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States. Increased understanding and early diagnosis continue to play an important role in supporting individuals and families.

As part of this initiative, the department is offering a commemorative puzzle piece T-shirt for purchase. Shirts are available for $25, with proceeds benefitting Spectrum 360.

Residents can purchase shirts online through the Cranford Firefighter Foundation Shop at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cranford-firefighter-foundations-shop-2 or in person at Cranford Fire Headquarters, located at 7 Springfield Ave. Shirts will be available for pickup from the firehouse. Those purchasing in person are asked to bring exact change; checks are also accepted and should be made payable to Cranford FMBA Local 37.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz

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