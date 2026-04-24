CRANFORD — Organized by Cranford Public Library Foundation, Room to Read has raised $43,615, 37% of $115,000 goal.

The public library has long been a hub for learning, creativity and community connection. Today, the Cranford Public Library Foundation is embarking on an ambitious journey to create “Room to Read,” a new children’s wing that will nurture young readers and inspire lifelong learning.

The “Room to Read” children’s wing will be a dynamic, family-friendly space designed to captivate young readers. Key features include:

inviting reading nooks, interactive spaces and cozy seating for children of all ages.;

a digital learning area with kid-friendly technology and educational media;

dedicated zones for story hours, family workshops, and community events; and

an expanded collection of children’s books and resources that reflect diverse interests and age groups.

This wing will become a destination for discovery, learning and connection – a resource that enriches the lives of children and their families for years to come.

To achieve this vision for “Room to Read” and in honor of the 115th anniversary of the Cranford Public Library, the aim is to raise $115,000 to cover furnishings and resources to bring the newly renovated children’s space to life, thanks to Cornerstone sponsors.

Platinum

Cranford Jaycees

Beyond Dance

Gold

Friends of the Cranford Public Library

Silver

Cranford Rotary Club

Cranford Education Association

Pi Guys Tutoring

Schuster Family Orthodontics





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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